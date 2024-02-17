Joao Gomes scored a brilliant brace against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League 2023-24, Wolves stun Tottenham Hotspur 2-1: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:42 pm Feb 17, 202410:42 pm

What's the story Wolves edged past Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on matchday 25 of the 2023-24 Premier League on Saturday. A brace from Joao Gomes saw the visitors register their third consecutive win over Spurs in the Premier League. Dejan Kulusevski's solitary strike was only a mere consolation. The victory marked the 10th win in the ongoing campaign for the Wolves as they move into the top 10.

Next Article

Record

Tottenham have registered this unique Premier League record

Tottenham have developed a brilliant habit of scoring goals in each of their games. As per Opta, the Lillywhites have now scored in their last 37 Premier League encounters. Their arch-rivals Arsenal have also maintained this record between May 2001 and November 2002 across 55 matches in the competition's history. Tottenham are only behind Arsenal in this regard.

Joao Gomes

Joao Gomes netted a brace for the Wolves

As per Squawka, Gomes has scored more goals (2) against Tottenham in a single Premier League match than he has netted in his previous 32 Premier League encounters (1 goal). The Brazilian midfielder has netted three goals in 35 appearances for the Wolves. All three of his goals came in the Premier League while also registering an assist. He has played 33 league games.