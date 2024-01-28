Xavi

Being Barça coach is so difficult, says Xavi

Xavi has cited intense scrutiny from the media as major reasons for his decision to quit. "You asked me many times that if I'd be the Sir Alex Ferguson of Barça... the truth is that it will never happen here". "You guys won't allow it — being Barça coach is so difficult". "You see how they kill you, they criticize you, it affects you".

Loss

A deafening loss against Villarreal

Moreno handed Villarreal the lead ahead of half-time before Barca scored three in a space of 11 minutes to make it 3-2. Before Bailly's own goal in the 71st minute, Akhomach had made it 2-2 for Villarreal. In the 84th minute, Guedes made it 3-3 before the visitors scored twice in second-half added time. Barca were also denied a penalty when it was 3-3.

Records

Unwanted records for Barcelona after Villarreal defeat

As per Opta, Barcelona have made eight errors leading to goals in the 2023-24 season across competitions. Only Brighton (10) have made more errors among all the teams in the 2023-24 season across Europe's big five leagues. Barca have conceded 29 goals in 21 La Liga matches this season, the most goals conceded among the top-six teams in the Spanish top flight.

Clean sheets

Barcelona have kept just two clean sheets in 17 matches

Since a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga back in November 2023, Barcelona have managed to keep just two clean sheets in their last 17 matches in all competitions. The two clean sheets have come against Atletico Madrid (1-0 in December, La Liga) and Osasuna (2-0 in Supercopa de Espana, January). In the other 15 matches, Barca have shipped in goals.

Concede

Barca have conceded 16 goals in their last 5 matches

Barca lost 4-1 against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final. This was followed by a 3-1 win for Barca against Unionistas in the Copa del Rey R16. Barca then beat Real Betis 4-2 in La Liga. In their last two matches, Barca were ousted from the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club (4-2) and now they lost 5-3 versus Villarreal.

Information

33 goals conceded in their last 17 matches

Since their 1-0 win over Sociedad, Barca have let in 33 goals from 17 matches. They have suffered six defeats, besides winning nine, and winning two. Barca have also scored 37 goals in these 17 games.

Story

Decoding Barcelona's story this season

Third-placed Barca are 10 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga. Barcelona suffered just their third defeat in La Liga 2023-24. They remain third with 44 points from 21 matches. Barca were beaten in the Supercopa de Espana by Real and bowed out in the Copa de Rey. Barca are alive in the UEFA Champions League and will face Napoli in the R16.

Xavi

How has Xavi fared as Barcelona manager?

Xavi joined Barcelona as their manager in November 2021. Since then, the former Barca legend has managed the club in 122 matches. He has helped the club win 75 matches, besides 21 draws, and 26 defeats. He has a 61.48 win percentage. Xavi won two trophies last season (La Liga and Supercopa de Espana).