Meg Lanning slams her fourth WPL half-century: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 10:08 pm Mar 03, 202410:08 pm

What's the story Batter Meg Lanning gave another flying start to Delhi Capitals, this time against Gujarat Giants in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) in Bengaluru. The Capitals skipper smashed a 41-ball 55, adding crucial stands with Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey. Lanning, who slammed her fourth WPL half-century, propelled DC past 100 after they lost the dangerous Shafali early. Here are the key stats.

A solid knock from Lanning

Lanning played cautiously in the first few overs, with Shafali smashing a couple of boundaries. The former was joined by Capsey after Shafali's departure in the third over. While Capsey looked after the run-rate, Lanning rotated the strike. The latter broke the shackles once the Powerplay ended. She ended up scoring 55 off 41 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and a six.

Lanning races past 500 WPL runs

As mentioned, Lanning slammed her fourth half-century in the WPL. She smashed a cracking 51 against UP Warriorz, helping DC chase down 120. The Australian batter hammered two fifties in the inaugural WPL edition, where she racked up 345 runs at 49.28. Lanning has now raced past 500 runs in India's premier T20 tournament for women.

Fastest woman to 9,000 T20 runs

During the match, Lanning completed 9,000 runs in WT20 cricket. She became the first-ever woman to this record. Lanning reached this landmark in just 289 innings. She surpassed Sophie Devine, who took 297 innings for 9,000 T20 runs. The Australian batter has 3,405 runs from 132 T20Is at an average of 36.61. The tally includes two tons.