Delhi Capitals have now won three consecutive matches (Image source: X/@wplt20)

WPL 2024: DC beat GG to claim third successive win

By Parth Dhall 11:01 pm Mar 03, 202411:01 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru to claim their third successive win of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL). The Capitals defended 163, with Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav sharing six wickets. Earlier, pacer Meghna Singh took a historic four-wicket haul to derail DC's batting line-up. Meg Lanning led the Capitals from the front with a 55-run knock after GG elected to field.

Match

A look at the match summary

Despite losing Shafali Verma early, DC had a flying start. Alice Capsey smashed a quickfire 27(17), with Lanning shining forth. DC had eight wickets after crossing the 100-run mark, but the second half saw them lose six for 58 runs. GG kept the scoreboard in check but were down to 73/5. Ashleigh Gardner's 40 went in vain as GG fell 25 runs short.

Knock

Lanning slams her fourth WPL half-century

Lanning played cautiously in the first few overs, with Shafali smashing a couple of boundaries. The former was joined by Capsey after Shafali's departure in the third over. While Capsey looked after the run-rate, Lanning rotated the strike. The latter broke the shackles once the Powerplay ended. She smashed a 41-ball 55 (6 fours and 1 six), her fourth half-century in the WPL.

Milestone

Fastest woman to 9,000 T20 runs

During the match, Lanning completed 9,000 runs in WT20 cricket. She became the first-ever woman to this record. Lanning reached this landmark in just 289 innings. She surpassed Sophie Devine, who took 297 innings for 9,000 T20 runs. The Australian batter has 3,405 runs from 132 T20Is at an average of 36.61. The tally includes two tons.

Meghna

Meghna shines with 4/37

Meghna came in as a first-change bowler after spinner Tanuja Kanwar and pacer Kathryn Bryce shared the new ball. Meghna dismissed the dangerous Shafali and outfoxed Alice shortly after the Powerplay. Meghna then removed DC skipper Lanning, who went on to score a half-century. Radha Yadav was her final scalp. The Indian pacer conceded 37 runs in four overs.

Information

First Indian pacer with four-fer in WPL

Meghna has become the first-ever Indian pacer to register a four-wicket haul in the WPL. She has also taken the first four-fer for GG in WPL 2024. Before this match, the Indian seamer had taken a solitary wicket in three WPL games.

Information

GG drop a couple of catches

The Giants were sloppy in the field throughout the match. Tanuja Kanwar dropped Shafali off her own bowling in the very first over. In the 11th over, Phoebe Litchfield put down a straightforward catch of Lanning. A few overs later, Hemalatha dropped another sitter (Jonassen).

Bowling

Radha, Jonassen take three wickets each

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav was the pick of DC's bowlers in the match. She took three wickets for just 20 runs in two overs. Radha picked up three or more wickets for the second time this WPL season. The Indian spinner snapped up 4/20 against UP Warriorz earlier. Meanwhile, Jonassen scalped three wickets for 22 runs alongside Radha.