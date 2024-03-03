Next Article

Alex Grimaldo scored the insurance goal for Bayer Leverkusen (Photo credit: X/bayer04_en)

Bayer Leverkusen take 10-point lead in Bundesliga title race: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha 11:36 pm Mar 03, 202411:36 pm

What's the story Bayer Leverkusen defeated FC Koln 2-0 on matchday 24 of the 2023-24 Bundesliga on Sunday. Koln forward Jan Thielman was sent off in the 14th minute before Jeremie Frimpong scored the opening goal in the 37th minute. Later, Alex Grimaldo netted the second for the visitors to secure all three points. With the win, Leverkusen have taken a 10-point lead at the Bundesliga summit.

Numbers

10 points above Bayern Munich

Leverkusen won their 20th match of the ongoing Bundesliga season (D4). After 24 matches, Xavi Alonso's men have raced to 64 points. Leverkusen are 10 points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich (54). Notably, Leverkusen are now the second side with 60-plus goals (61) in Bundesliga 2023-24. Only Bayern own more (65). Leverkusen also clocked their fifth successive win in the Bundesliga.

Jeremie Frimpong

Frimpong continues his exceptional goal-scoring form

Frimpong scored eight goals in 23 appearances in the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign. The right-back has also provided six assists in the tournament. Overall, the youngster has netted 10 goals and provided nine assists in 30 matches across all competitions in the 2023-24 season. He has scored once and provided three assists in the DFB-Pokal while scoring a solitary goal in the Europa League.

Alex Grimaldo

Grimaldo continues his fiery form

Following his full-back partner, Grimaldo also found the net against Koln. It was his ninth goal in 24 Bundesliga matches this season. He also owns nine assists in the competition. Overall, he owns 11 goals and 10 assists for Leverkusen in the 2023-24 season across all competitions. Grimaldo scored twice in five Europa League fixtures while providing an assist in four DFB-Pokal matches.

Records

Leverkusen's unique scoring streak in away matches

As per Opta, Leverkusen have scored in each of their last 17 away matches in all competitions, tying their longest scoring streak away from home in professional football. Die Werkself achieved this feat in 2016. Leverkusen are unbeaten in 24 Bundesliga games (W20, D4) matching their previous record, which they achieved in the 2009-10 Bundesliga season under their former manager Jupp Heynckes.

Information

33 wins in his first 50 Bundesliga matches as manager

As per Opta, Leverkusen manager Alonso has won 33 out of his first 50 Bundesliga matches as a manager. Only Hansi Flick with 40 wins and Pep Guardiola with 42 victories, have managed to record more wins in their first 50 matches in the competition.

Summary

Here's the match summary

Koln started on the backfoot after they saw Thielmann getting sent off in the 14th minute. Frimpong increased their misery when he scored the opener in the 37th minute. Florian Wirtz almost made it 2-0 but Marvin Schwab denied him. In the second half, Koln forward Sargis Adamyan came close but his acrobatic effort struck the post. Eventually, Grimaldo scored from Amine Adli's pass.