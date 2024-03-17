Next Article

Substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke snatched victory for Chelsea (Photo credit: X/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea beat Leicester City to reach FA Cup semis: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:18 pm Mar 17, 202409:18 pm

What's the story Chelsea scored twice in stoppage time against Leicester City to reach the FA Cup semi-finals. Substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke snatched victory for Chelsea at the end of a dramatic second half. Chelsea were 2-0 up and running before an own goal from Axel Disasi brought life as Stephy Mavididi curled in a superb equalizer minutes later. Chelsea won the contest thereafter.

Records

Chelsea smash these records

As per Opta, Chelsea have progressed from eight of their nine FA Cup ties against the Foxes. Leicester have won just one of their last 14 away matches against the Blues in all competitions. Chelsea have now reached the semis of the FA Cup in six of the last seven campaigns. Chelsea have lost just one of their last 22 home FA Cup matches.

1st half

Chelsea go 2-0 up in the first half

Marc Cucurella scored a simple tap-in after Nicolas Jackson's superb run beat the Leicester defense before he passed the ball. Raheem Sterling missed a penalty thereafter and also failed to find the goal after being clean through. However, it was Sterling who assisted Cole Palmer in first-half added-time. Sterling's ball across the face of goal saw Palmer meet the same and score.

2nd half

Chelsea benefit from Leicester red card

A moment of madness from Disasi saw Leicester make a comeback into the contest from nowhere. 11 minutes later, Mavididi allowed the Championship side to find an equalizer and stun Stamford Bridge as the home fans grew restless. Chelsea had a penalty overturned but saw VAR upgrade Callum Doyle's yellow card to red. Chelsea scored twice late on against the 10-man Foxes to win.

Palmer

14th goal in all competitions for Chelsea

Palmer has managed to score 14 goals for Chelsea in all competitions this season. It is the most by a Chelsea player in their first season for the club since Alvaro Morata, who scored 15 goals in 2017-18. Meanwhile, Palmer owns 12 assists for the Blues. Palmer has been directly involved in 28 goals in all competitions for Manchester City and Chelsea this season.

Information

27th FA Cup semi-final appearance for the Blues

Chelsea have reached the FA Cup semis for the 27th time in the competition's history, leapfrogging Everton (26 semi-final appearances). Only Manchester United (31) and Arsenal (30) have more appearances at this stage.

Information

A look at the match stats

Chelsea's 26 attempts had eight shots on target. Leicester had just one shot on target from five attempts. Chelsea enjoyed more ball possession (60%) and had an 85% pass accuracy.