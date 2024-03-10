Next Article

Shreyanka Patil takes her maiden WPL four-wicket haul

Shreyanka Patil records her career-best WPL bowling figures: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 09:51 pm Mar 10, 202409:51 pm

What's the story Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was the pick of Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowlers against Delhi Capitals in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) Match 17 in Delhi. She took four wickets as the Capitals racked up 181/5 in 20 overs. Asha Sobhana was the only other RCB bowler to take a wicket. Notably, Patil recorded her career-best bowling figures in the WPL.

Spell

Patil takes four of DC's five wickets

RCB were in hot water after DC openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning added a pacy 54 runs. Sobhana removed Shafali in the eighth over, with Patil dismissing Lanning soon after. Patil then broke a 97-run stand between Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey by uprooting the duo. Her final wicket came in the form of Jess Jonassen. She conceded 26 runs in four overs.

Information

Patil aces death overs

Patil was at her absoulte in the death overs against the Capitals. She conceded just nine runs in her last two overs, a tally that includes just singles. Three of her wickets came in this phase.

Career

A look at her WPL career

As mentioned, Patil has registered her career-best bowling figures in the WPL. Before this match, 2/17 were her best WPL figures that came against Gujarat Giants last year. Patil has now raced to 12 wickets from as many matches in the tournament. She was picked by the Royal Challengers in the inaugural WPL auction for Rs. 10 lakh.