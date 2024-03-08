Next Article

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma clocked several top-notch records with a fine 103-run knock (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma attains several records with century against England: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 04:07 pm Mar 08, 202404:07 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma clocked several top-notch records with a fine 103-run knock against England in the ongoing 5th Test. Rohit resumed Day 2 on an unbeaten 52 and went on to convert his score into a hundred. He was dismissed shortly after lunch by England captain Ben Stokes. Rohit was part of two century-plus stands during his knock. Here's more.

Knock

A solid knock on offer

Rohit started in his typical aggressive fashion as he collected several boundaries off the new ball. Alongside fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), Rohit added 104 runs before the former departed. Rohit was also involved in a 171-run stand with fellow centurion Shubman Gill (110). A peach from Stokes caused his departure. Rohit ended up scoring 103 off 162 balls (13 fours, 3 sixes).

Information

1,000 Test runs as captain

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit surpassed the 1,000-run mark as captain in the longest format. Playing his 16th match as captain, Rohit has raced to 1,090 runs at 41.92. He owns four centuries and three fifties as captain from 27 innings.

Records

Rohit slams his 48th international ton, equals Dravid

Rohit slammed his 12th century in Tests. Overall, he now owns 48 centuries in international cricket. Rohit has 31 centuries in ODIs and another five in the 20-over format. He has now equaled Rahul Dravid in terms of international centuries (48). Among Indians, only Virat Kohli (80) and Sachin Tendulkar (100) has more centuries.

Information

Rohit surpasses Gayle with this record

As per Cricbuzz, Rohit spanked his 43rd international ton as an opener. He has now risen to third in this regard. Rohit surpassed Chris Gayle, who slammed 42 centuries as an opener. David Warner (49) and Sachin (45) are ahead of Rohit.

Vs ENG

More feats for Rohit

All of Rohit's four centuries against England in Tests have come as an opener. He has now equaled Sunil Gavaskar in terms of most centuries by an Indian against England as an opener (4). Rohit steered clear of Vijay Merchant, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul (3 each). Rohit now owns 6 centuries in Tests since 2021. It's the most by an Indian player.

Numbers

12th century and fourth against England

Rohit has raced to 4,137 runs in 59 Tests as he averages 45.46 in this regard. While this was his 12th ton in the format, the tally also includes 17 fifties. In 14 Tests (26 innings), Rohit has raced to 1,147 runs versus England. He averages 47.79 with the help of four tons and as many fifties. Meanwhile, Rohit hammered his 29th FC hundred.