4th Test preview: Can Bumrah-less India seal series against England?

What's the story India will aim to seal the deal as they take on England in the fourth and penultimate Test of the series. As the hosts are already 2-1 up, they can clinch the series with a win in the upcoming game. England's approach will be to watch out for after two thumping defeats. Here we look at the preview of the fourth Test.

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host the fourth Test, starting on February 23. As per England batter Ollie Pope, batters can have a hard time due to the cracks on the surface. Spinners can hence play a major part. Sports18 Network will telecast the match while fans can live stream the proceedings on Jio Cinema from 9:30 AM IST.

Here's the head-to-head record

India and England have featured in 134 Tests. The Three Lions have the advantage with 51 victories in comparison to India's 33 triumphs. 50 matches have ended in a draw. England lost their last two Test series in India but were the last ones who defeated India at home in 2012. England have won 15 out of 67 Tests in India (24 defeats).

India to miss Bumrah, Rahul

While KL Rahul continues to be unavailable, Jasprit Bumrah, the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing series, has been rested for the Ranchi game. Either uncapped Akash Deep or Mukesh Kumar would replace the latter in the Indian XI. Meanwhile, England have been majorly dented by the poor form of Joe Root. Their inexperienced spin attack has also struggled in the last two games.

Here are the probable XIs

India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep/ Mukesh Kumar, and Mohammed Siraj. England probable XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicket-keeper), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, and James Anderson.

A look at the key players

Ravindra Jadeja has been at his all-round best in this series, having recorded 201 runs and 12 wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal, having scored two double-centuries, has scored the most runs in the series (545 runs at 109). Ben Duckett and Pope have been the standout batters for England with 288 and 285 runs respectively. Tom Hartley has claimed 16 wickets at 33.19.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Option 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Ollie Pope, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, and Kuldeep Yadav. Option 2: Zak Crawley, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Hartley, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mark Wood.

