Gill went past 4,000 FC runs (Source: X/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill accomplishes these feats with fourth Test hundred

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:25 am Mar 08, 2024

What's the story Shubman Gill has brought up his fourth Test hundred as he reached the three-figure mark on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala. The youngster played with great intent as the visitors struggled to contain him. Notably, this was his second hundred of the ongoing series as he has raced past 4,000 First-Class runs. Here are his stats.

Knock

Another stellar effort from Gill

Gill arrived to bat in the final session of the opening day. He backed his attacking game and played some fine shots. He particularly went big after spinners and walked back unbeaten on 26. Gill continued to bat well on Day 2 as he recorded a century partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma en route to his ton.

Stats

Fourth hundred in Test cricket

This was overall Gill's fourth hundred in Test cricket and a third one at home. Playing his 25th Test, he is closing in on 1,500 Test runs. The tally also includes six fifties. Gill has raced past 580 runs against England in Test cricket, averaging 37-plus (100: 2, 50s: 3). He has gone past 420 runs in the ongoing series, averaging 50-plus.

Campaign

His run in the ongoing series

Gill missed out on the series opener as he managed scores worth 23 and 0. The youngster bounced back in the second game and scored 34 and 104. After bagging a duck in the third innings of the fourth Test, he made 91 in his second outing. Gill managed 38 and 52* in the preceding game in Ranchi. He has now completed another hundred.

Milestone

4,000 FC runs for Gill

With his 76th run in the game, Gill completed 4,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Playing his 52nd game in the format, the star batter averages over 49 in the format as the tally includes 12 fifties and 18 tons. His numbers significantly come down in Tests as he averages around 34 in India whites. Nevertheless, he has been on a rise lately.