Rohit went past 1,000 Test runs as captain (Source: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma hammers his fourth Test hundred against England: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:24 am Mar 08, 202411:24 am

What's the story Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stood tall against England bowlers and slammed a magnificent hundred on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. Rohit paced his knock to perfection as he walked back unbeaten on 52 at the end of Day 1. He continued to bat well on Day 2 and brought up his fourth Test ton against England.

Knock

Another fine knock from Rohit

Rohit started in his typical aggressive fashion as he collected several boundaries off the new ball. He also sent a Mark Wood bouncer for a six. Alongside fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), Rohit added 104 runs before the former departed. Rohit formed another century partnership with Shubman Gill as India went past 200.

Stats

Here are his overall numbers

With this knock, Rohit has raced past 4,100 runs in 59 Tests as he averages over 45 in this regard. While this was his 12th ton in the format, the tally also includes 17 fifties. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old has raced past 1,000 Test runs as a captain in Tests as he averages 42-plus in this regard. The tally includes four tons and three fifties.

Rohit vs England

Rohit's stats versus England

In 14 Tests (26 innings), Rohit has raced past 1,100 runs versus England. He averages around 47 with the help of four tons and as many fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has 402 runs on English soil versus England at 44.66. At home, he owns 700-plus runs at an average of over 48. He owns three hundreds and two fifties versus England at home.

Form

Rohit's performance in the ongoing series

Rohit is closing in on 400 runs in the ongoing series. Rohit scored 24 and 39 in the series opener. In the second clash, he could only manage 14 and 13. He broke the shackles with a record-breaking 131 in Rajkot. He smashed 19 in the second innings. While he made 2 and 55 in Ranchi, he has now slammed another hundred.