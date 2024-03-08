Next Article

This was his second fifer vs NZ (SourceL X/@ICC)

Josh Hazlewood accomplishes this WTC feat with fifer versus NZ

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:20 am Mar 08, 202409:20 am

What's the story A remarkable five-wicket haul from Josh Hazlewood meant New Zealand were folded for just 162 after being put on to bat first in the second and final Test in Christchurch. The Australian pacer breathed fire with the red cherry and claimed 5/31 in 13.2 overs. This was his second Test fifer versus NZ. Here we look at his stats.

A stunning spell from Hazlewood

Hazlewood dismissed the well-set opener Tom Latham (38) to open his account in the match. He then ran through the middle order as the likes of Rachin Ravindra (4), Daryl Mitchell (4), and Kane Williamson (17) departed in quick succession. Hazlewood's brilliance meant NZ went from 61/1 to 107/8. Matt Henry, who scored a fiery 29 lower down the order, was his final victim.

Here are his Test numbers

Earlier this year, Hazlewood completed 250 wickets in the longest format. Playing his 70th Test, he has raced to 272 wickets at an average of 24.66. While this was his 12th fifer in Tests, the pacer also owns 10 four-wicket hauls. Against NZ, he has raced to 32 wickets in eight Tests at 25.75 (5W: 2).

First bowler to accomplish this feat

With this fifer, Hazlewood became the first bowler to accomplish 50 wickets in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. He has now raced to 50 wickets in 11 games at a stunning average of 19.46. The tally includes three fifers. Overall, Hazlewood has completed 108 WTC wickets at a fine average of 20.88. He owns six fifers in this regard.

Summary of NZ innings

After a 47-run opening stand between Will Young (14) and Latham, NZ never got going as they lost regular wickets. None of their batters could touch the 40-run mark. Tom Blundell (22) and skipper Tim Southee (26) tried to consolidate with a 55-run stand for the ninth wicket. They were eventually folded for 167. While Hazlewood claimed a fifer, Mitchell Starc dismissed three batters.