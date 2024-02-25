R Ashwin takes record-equaling 35th Test five-wicket haul: Key stats
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ran through England's top and lower order as they perished for 145 in the second innings. He took a five-wicket haul, with his compatriot Kuldeep Yadav taking four wickets. Ravindra Jadeja took the remaining wicket. As a result, Ashwin equaled Anil Kumble's record of taking the most five-wicket hauls for India in Test cricket. Here are the key stats.
Ashwin once again perturbs England
Spinner Ashwin gave a glimpse of his masterclass, striking at crucial junctures throughout the innings. He dismissed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope on successive balls before outfoxing Joe Root. Kuldeep and Jadeja ruled the roost thereafter, while Ashwin returned to dismiss Ben Foakes and James Anderson. The senior off-spinner gave away just 51 runs in 15.1 overs (ER: 3.20).
Joint-most Test fifers for India
Ashwin recorded his 35th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, now the joint-most for India in the format. Former spinner Anil Kumble also registered 35 fifers in 132 matches. The Indian duo is now only behind Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralidaran (67 in 133 Tests), Australia's Shane Warne (37 in 145 Tests), and New Zealand's Richard Hadlee (36 in 86 Tests).
Second-most Test fifers at home
As many as 27 of Ashwin's five-wicket hauls in Tests have come at home. He has surpassed Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath to hold the second-most fifers in this regard. Ashwin is only behind Muralidaran, who owns a record 45 Test fifers in home conditions.
Ashwin scripts several records
Ashwin continues to script records as he has become the highest wicket-taker in Tests in India. He went past Kumble's tally of 350 Test scalps at home. The former now has 354 scalps from 59 home Tests at 21.33. Besides, Ashwin also completed 400 Test wickets in Asia. He also became the first Indian to complete a century of Test wickets against England.