Ashwin equaled the record of Anil Kumble (Image source: X/@BCCI)

R Ashwin takes record-equaling 35th Test five-wicket haul: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 05:31 pm Feb 25, 202405:31 pm

What's the story Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ran through England's top and lower order as they perished for 145 in the second innings. He took a five-wicket haul, with his compatriot Kuldeep Yadav taking four wickets. Ravindra Jadeja took the remaining wicket. As a result, Ashwin equaled Anil Kumble's record of taking the most five-wicket hauls for India in Test cricket. Here are the key stats.

Next Article

Spell

Ashwin once again perturbs England

Spinner Ashwin gave a glimpse of his masterclass, striking at crucial junctures throughout the innings. He dismissed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope on successive balls before outfoxing Joe Root. Kuldeep and Jadeja ruled the roost thereafter, while Ashwin returned to dismiss Ben Foakes and James Anderson. The senior off-spinner gave away just 51 runs in 15.1 overs (ER: 3.20).

Fifers

Joint-most Test fifers for India

Ashwin recorded his 35th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, now the joint-most for India in the format. Former spinner Anil Kumble also registered 35 fifers in 132 matches. The Indian duo is now only behind Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralidaran (67 in 133 Tests), Australia's Shane Warne (37 in 145 Tests), and New Zealand's Richard Hadlee (36 in 86 Tests).

Information

Second-most Test fifers at home

As many as 27 of Ashwin's five-wicket hauls in Tests have come at home. He has surpassed Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath to hold the second-most fifers in this regard. Ashwin is only behind Muralidaran, who owns a record 45 Test fifers in home conditions.

Ashwin

Ashwin scripts several records

Ashwin continues to script records as he has become the highest wicket-taker in Tests in India. He went past Kumble's tally of 350 Test scalps at home. The former now has 354 scalps from 59 home Tests at 21.33. Besides, Ashwin also completed 400 Test wickets in Asia. He also became the first Indian to complete a century of Test wickets against England.