Ranji Trophy quarter-final: Shams Mulani leads Mumbai's fightback versus Baroda

Feb 25, 2024

What's the story Shams Mulani was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers on Day 3 against Baroda in the 2024 Ranji Trophy quarter-final. The all-rounder finished with figures of 4/121, claiming his 10th four-wicket haul in First-Class cricket. Although Mulani went for a few runs, he kept chipping away with wickets which ultimately handed Mumbai the first innings lead. Mumbai bowled out Baroda for 348.

Spell

A crucial spell from Mulani

Mulani scalped Jyotsnil Singh on Day 2 and returned on Day 3 to pick up the rest. He was taken to the cleaners by both Shashwat Rawat and Vishnu Solanki. But the left-arm spinner's grit allowed him to keep going. Once the partnership between Rawat and Solanki was broken, Mulani removed Shivalik Sharma and Mitesh Patel in consecutive deliveries, before scalping Mahesh Pithiya.

2024 Ranji Trophy

A decent 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign for Mulani

The 26-year-old is enjoying a decent outing in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. Mulani has returned with 27 wickets in 12 innings at 24.07. He has claimed two fifers and as many four-wicket hauls this season. His two fifers have come against Andra Pradesh (6/65) and also versus Kerala (5/44). Mulani is Mumbai's second-highest wicket-taker this season, just behind Mohit Avasthi's tally of 31 wickets.

Information

Mulani scalped a fifer against the England Lions

Mulani was called up by India A to feature against England Lions in the final unofficial Test in Ahmedabad. The left-arm spinner did exceedingly well by claiming a fifer against them in the second innings. His 5/60 allowed India A to win by 134 runs.

2022-23 Ranji Trophy

He had a brilliant 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Mulani was a force for Mumbai in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. He returned with 46 wickets from seven matches last season at an average of 23.89. The 26-year-old claimed two fifers. The left-arm spinner was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. Mulani was only behind Kerala's Jalaj Saxena, who finished with 50 wickets. Kishan Singha, with 44 wickets, was third.

Career

A look at his First-Class numbers

Mulani has featured in 36 First-Class matches while amassing 172 wickets at an average below 23. Apart from 10 four-wicket hauls, the left-arm spinner also owns 13 fifers. He has also registered six ten-wicket match hauls in this format. With the bat, he has scored more than 1,500 runs at an average above 32. He has slammed 14 fifties in red-ball cricket.

Summary

How has the match progressed?

Batting first, Mumbai have compiled a total of 384 in the first innings thanks to Musheer Khan's outstanding double ton. Meanwhile, Bhargav Bhatt claimed a career-best 7/112. In reply, Baroda reached a total of 348, courtesy of centuries from Rawat and Solanki. The duo added 174 runs together to guide Baroda to safety. However, Mulani's fifer handed Mumbai the first-innings lead in the quarter-finals.