England gave India a 192-run target in Ranchi (Image source: X/@BCCI)

4th Test: Ashwin's fifer, Kuldeep dent England; India require 152

By Parth Dhall 05:14 pm Feb 25, 202405:14 pm

What's the story Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav perturbed England in tandem as they perished for 145 in the second innings. The duo shared nine wickets, with Ashwin registering a record-equaling five-wicket haul. Zak Crawley was the top scorer for England (60), while there were just three overs of pace. India, chasing 192, finished on 40/0 at stumps. Earlier, Dhruv Jurel's brilliance guided India to 307.

Next Article

Crawley

Crawley top-scored for England

England batter Zak Crawley once again gave an exhibition of his exhilerating batting in the ultimate format. He smashed a 91-ball 60 after England gained a slender lead in the first innings. Crawley, who recorded his 13th half-century, also touched the 2,500-run mark in Test cricket. He helped England get past 100 after they coped with a couple of early blows.

Ashwin

Ashwin strikes at crucial junctures

Spinner Ashwin gave a glimpse of his masterclass, striking at crucial junctures throughout the innings. He dismissed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope on successive balls before outfoxing Joe Root. Kuldeep and Jadeja ruled the roost thereafter, while Ashwin returned to dismiss Ben Foakes and James Anderson. The senior off-spinner gave away just 51 runs in 15.1 overs (ER: 3.20).

Fifer

Joint-most Test fifers for India

Ashwin recorded his 35th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, now the joint-most for India in the format. Former spinner Anil Kumble also registered 35 fifers in 132 matches. The Indian duo is now only behind Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralidaran (67 in 133 Tests), Australia's Shane Warne (37 in 145 Tests), and New Zealand's Richard Hadlee (36 in 86 Tests).

Ashwin

Ashwin surpasses Kumble, becomes highest wicket-taker in India (Tests)

Ashwin continues to script records as he has become the highest wicket-taker in Tests in India. He went past Kumble's tally of 350 Test scalps at home. The off-spinner accomplished the milestone with his third scalp against England. Besides this landmark, Ashwin also completed 400 Test wickets in Asia and 100 scalps against England.

Wickets

Second bowler with this feat

With his first strike in the contest, Ashwin became the first Indian to complete a century of Test wickets against England. He now owns 105 wickets against them in 23 Tests, averaging 28.88 (5W: 7). Ashwin became the second bowler after Anderson (147) to accomplish 100 wickets in India-England Tests. Australia are the only other side against which Ashwin owns 100-plus scalps (114).

Jurel

Maiden Test fifty for Jurel

India were down to 177/7 on the second evening. However, Jurel and Kuldeep joined forces and steadied the ship. The former showed a complete package of how to bat in Test cricket. His ability to farm the strike, rotate it, and score boundaries at crucial junctures was on display. Jurel smacked a defiant 90 off 149 balls (6 fours and 4 sixes).