Shafali Verma has four WPL half-centuries (Image source: X/@DelhiCapitals)

WPL 2024: DC opener Shafali Verma smashes back-to-back half-centuries

By Parth Dhall 09:28 pm Feb 29, 202409:28 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Verma played another solid knock, this time in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) Match 7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru. Shafali smashed a 31-ball 50 after the Royal Challengers invited DC to bat. Her exploits helped the Capitals cross the 100-run mark in the 12th over. This was Shafali's second successive half-century in the tournament.

A quickfire 50 from Shafali

Shafali was watchful after losing DC skipper Meg Lanning in the fifth over. The Capitals had a steady start, but Shafali and Alice Capsey leveled up following the Powerplay. Shafali slammed 50 off 31 balls, a knock laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes. She clubbed two consecutive maximums in the 12th over to bring up her half-century.

Second successive half-century

As mentioned, this was Shafali's second successive half-century of WPL 2024. She smashed an unbeaten 64 in the previous encounter against UP Warriorz. The Capitals comfortably chased down 121 in 14.3 overs, with Shafali and Lanning sharing a century stand.

Shafali races past 350 WPL runs

In 12 WPL games, Shafali has raced past 350 runs at an average of over 35. She was bought by the Capitals for Rs. 2 crore ahead of the inaugural WPL edition. Shafali, who is famous for her explosive batting, has a strike rate of nearly 170 in the tournament. The one against RCB was her fourth half-century.