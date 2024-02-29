Next Article

Pogba was randomly tested after Juventus's first match of the 2023-24 season on August 20

Paul Pogba banned from football for four years: Here's why

By Rajdeep Saha 09:20 pm Feb 29, 202409:20 pm

What's the story Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been banned for four years from competitive football. Pogba, who re-joined Juventus in the summer of 2022, said he was "sad, shocked and heartbroken" after being banned for a doping offense. He was provisionally suspended in September 2023 after a drugs test found elevated levels of testosterone in his system. Here's more.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Pogba was randomly tested after Juventus's first match of the 2023-24 season on August 20. The France international was an unused substitute and was randomly selected for post-match drug testing. The positive test was confirmed by Italy's national anti-doping tribunal in a second sample in October. The anti-doping prosecutor's office requested a four-year suspension thereafter.

Words

Pogba releases a statement

Pogba released an official statement, saying "I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping's decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect. I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me." Pogba added that never knowingly or deliberately took any supplements that violated anti-doping regulations.

Information

Pogba to challenge ruling

Pogba will be challenging the ruling meted out by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal. "As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport," Pogba said in his statement.

Career

Injuries have marred Pogba's return to Juventus

Since moving back to Juventus from United, Pogba has been marred by injuries. He played only 10 games last season for Juventus. In the ongoing campaign, he was kept to only two matches. Pogba played a total of 51 minutes as a substitute this season in games against Bologna and Empoli. Notably, injuries forced him to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

MUFC

Pogba made 233 appearances for Manchester United

Pogba had an inconsistent and injury-prone period during the six-year stay at Manchester United. He had re-joined United for a then-world record fee of £89m from Juventus in 2016. Pogba made 233 appearances, including seven in the 2011-12 season. He finished with a tally of 39 goals and 51 assists. His most prolific season was in 2018-19. He scored 16 goals in 47 appearances.

Information

11 goals in 91 appearances for France

Pogba made his debut for the France in 2013. Since then, he has gone on to score 11 goals in 91 appearances. He played a key role in helping France win the 2018 World Cup. He also won the UEFA Nations League in 2020-21.