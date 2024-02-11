Declan Rice was instrumental versus his former side (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Six-star Arsenal blank West Ham in the Premier League: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:12 pm Feb 11, 202410:12 pm

What's the story Arsenal thrashed sorry West Ham United 6-0 away on matchday 24 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Arsenal went 4-0 up at half-time and then added two more in the second half. Declan Rice was instrumental, providing two assists and scoring a goal. Bukayo Saka scored a brace, including a penalty. West Ham were outplayed on all fronts. Here are the key stats.

Numbers

Match stats and points table

Arsenal mustered 25 shots with 12 of them on target. West Ham managed just one shot on target from five attempts. Mike Arteta's men dominated possession (71%) and had a pass accuracy of 93%. Arsenal remain third, level on points with Manchester City (52) with the same goal difference of +31. West Ham are eighth and suffered an eighth defeat.

Saka

Saka surpasses 50 goals for the Gunners

England youngster Saka has raced to 41 Premier League goals (33 assists) from 158 appearances. He has now smashed 10 goals this season, in addition to owning seven assists. In 210 appearances for the Gunners, Saka now owns 51 goals in all competitions. He owns 13 goals this season from 31 appearances.

Duo

Key numbers for Rice and Trossard

Rice was magnificent against his former side. In 228 Premier League matches, he owns 14 goals and 14 assists. Rice has done well in the league this season, scoring four goals and making four assists. Leandro Trossard scored Arsenal's fourth goal. He has raced to 32 Premier League goals, including seven for Arsenal from 40 games.

Odegaard

Odegaard shines for Arsenal

As per Opta, Martin Odegaard is the first player on record (since 2003-04) to complete 100+ passes (107), create at least five chances (7), and assist multiple goals (2) in the same Premier League match. Odegaard now has 45 goals involvement in the Premier League (G27 A18). In the ongoing season, Odegaard owns four goals and five assists from 21 appearances.

Records

Unwanted records for the Hammers

West Ham's 0-6 defeat versus Arsenal was both their joint-heaviest ever home league defeat and Arsenal's joint-largest ever away league victory. For the second time, a side managed by David Moyes has conceded 6+ goals in a Premier League home game, with both instances coming against Arsenal (also Everton 1-6 Arsenal in August 2009).

Feats

Key feats attained in this match

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 16 Premier League away games against the Hammers (W10 D5). It was the third meeting between West Ham and Arsenal this season with the former winning both clashes before this (Premier League and the League Cup). Arsenal have won all four of their games in the 2024 calendar year.

Do you know?

Unique record for Arsenal

As per Opta, Arsenal were leading a Premier League away game by a four-plus goal margin at half-time for the first time since February 2011 at Newcastle. Notably, the Magpies drew that game 4-4.

WHUARS

How did the match pan out?

A far-post header from William Saliba following a corner handed Arsenal the lead. Saka then earned a penalty and converted the same. Defender Gabriel then headed in Rice's cross for the third. Odegaard then set up Trossard for the fourth. In the second half, Saka added to his tally before Rice was set up by Ben White for the sixth in this one-sided affair.