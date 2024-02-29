Next Article

One-off Test: Afghanistan gain lead against Ireland on Day 2

Feb 29, 2024

What's the story Afghanistan made a comeback after perishing for 155 against Ireland on Day 1 of one-off Test in Abu Dhabi. By stumps the following day, the hosts led by 26 runs with seven wickets in hand (134/3). They bowled out Ireland for 263 on Day 2, with Zia-ur-Rehman taking a fifer. Meanwhile, Paul Stirling scored a half-century for the Irishmen. Here is Day 2 report.

Stirling

A crucial knock from Stirling

Responding to Afghanistan's first innings score of 155, Ireland were struggling at 94/4 when Stirling arrived to bat toward the end of Day 1. He returned unbeaten on two and batted exceedingly well in the morning session on Day 2. Alongside wicket-keeper Lorcan Tucker, he added 80 runs for the sixth wicket before falling to Zahir Khan. Stirling made an 89-ball 52 (7 fours).

Rehman

A fine spell from Rehman

Rehman opened his account on Day 1, dismissing Curtis Campher for 49. He soon got the better of Theo van Woerkom (1) as well, reducing the visitors to 94/4. The left-arm spinner dismissed a well-set Lorcan Tucker for 46 the next morning. Lower-order batters Mark Adair (15) and Barry McCarthy (5) were his other victims. The left-arm spinner returned with 5/64 in 30 overs.

Record

Fourth Afghan bowled with a Test fifer

Rehman became the fourth Afghanistan bowler to claim a Test fifer after Rashid Khan (4), Amir Hamza (2), and Nijat Masood (1). Notably, Rehman is playing his second Test, as he went wicket-less across both outings on debut against Sri Lanka, earlier this month. Meanwhile, this was Rehman's 14th First-Class fifer as he has raced to 164 wickets, averaging around 20.