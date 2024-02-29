Next Article

Rehman became just the fourth Afghanistan international to claim a Test fifer (Source: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan's Zia-ur-Rehman claims his maiden Test fifer: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:17 pm Feb 29, 202404:17 pm

What's the story Zia-ur-Rehman claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul as Afghanistan dismissed Ireland for 263 in the second innings of the ongoing one-off Test in Abu Dhabi. As Afghanistan managed 155 while batting first, the Irishmen earned a 108-run first-innings lead. Meanwhile, Rehman became just the fourth Afghanistan international to claim a Test fifer. The left-arm spinner returned with 5/64 in 30 overs. Here are his stats.

Spell

A fine spell from Rehman

Rehman opened his account at the fag end of Day 1, dismissing Curtis Campher for 49. He soon got the better of Theo van Woerkom (1) as well, reducing the visitors to 94/4. The left-arm spinner dismissed the well-set Lorcan Tucker for 46 on Day 2 morning. Lower-order batters Mark Adair (15) and Barry McCarthy (5) were his other victims.

Elite list

Rehman joins these names

As mentioned, Rehman became the fourth Afghanistan bowler after Rashid Khan (4), Amir Hamza (2), and Nijat Masood (1) to claim a Test fifer. Notably, Rehman is playing his second Test as he went wicket-less across his both outings on debut against Sri Lanka earlier this month. Meanwhile, this was Rehman's 14th First-Class fifer as he has raced to 164 wickets, averaging around 20.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Afghanistan were bundled out for 155 while batting first. The hosts, who suffered a top-order collapse after electing to bat, were powered by Ibrahim Zadran (53) and Karim Janat (41*). Mark Adair derailed the Afghans with a five-wicket haul. In reply, Ireland posted 263 thanks to Paul Stirling (52), Campher (49), Tucker (46), and Andy McBrine (38). Rehman starred with a fifer.