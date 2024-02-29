Next Article

Hasan took 76 games to accomplish 100 PSL wickets

Hasan Ali becomes second bowler to 100 PSL wickets: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:25 pm Feb 29, 202403:25 pm

What's the story Veteran pacer Hasan Ali accomplished a major milestone on Wednesday (February 28) as he became just the second bowler to complete 100 wickets in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Karachi Kings bowler reached the milestone with his only wicket against Islamabad United in Match 15 of the ongoing PSL 2024. Here we look at his stats.

Spell

A tough outing for Hasan

Though Hasan completed a century of PSL wickets, he endured a tough time in the game. He conceded 42 runs in 3.3 overs as Islamabad chased down 166 with nine balls to spare. Alex Hales (47) was the pacer's only victim in the game. The fast bowler has now raced to six wickets across four games in the ongoing season (ER: 9.06).

Elite list

Hasan joins Wahab Riaz on this list

Hasan took 76 games to accomplish 100 PSL wickets as his average reads 23.05. His economy rate of 8.05 is slightly on the higher side. The tally includes three four-wicket hauls with 4/15 being his best figures. Former pacer Wahab Riaz (113) is the only other bowler with 100-plus PSL wickets. Lahore Qalandars's Shaheen Afridi (98) is closing in on the milestone.

Stats

Decoding Hasan's PSL numbers

PSL 2024 is Hasan's maiden assignment with the Kings. He represented Peshawar Zalmi from 2016 to 2020, returning with 59 scalps across 45 games at an economy of 7.47. He is still the second-highest wicket-taker for the franchise, only behind Wahab (113). Meanwhile, Hasan took 35 scalps for Islamabad at an economy of 8.82. He spent three seasons with them (2021-23).

T20 numbers

Here are his overall T20 numbers

Overall, Hasan has raced to 233 wickets in 177 T20 matches at a decent economy of 7.95. He has six four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer in the format. 60 of his scalps have come across 50 T20Is for Pakistan with his economy being 8.35. The 29-year-old last played a T20I match for Pakistan in September 2022.