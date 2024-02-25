Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail shared seven wickets among them (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

WPL 2024, all-round Mumbai Indians hammer lackluster Gujarat Giants: Stats

What's the story Mumbai Indians cruised past Gujarat Giants to register their second victory in the 2024 Women's Premier League on Sunday in Bengaluru. Firstly, MI restricted GG to only 126/9 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, the defending champions were very comfortable in the run chase despite losing five wickets. MIW won their second match on the bounce. Here are the key stats.

Giants innings

Gujarat Giants struggle their way to 126/9

Gujarat Giants lost their opener Veda Krishnamurthy in the first over. Soon after, they were 43/3 in their first six overs. Beth Mooney tried her best but kept losing partners, and eventually, she perished. However, a late 48-run partnership between Kathyrn Bryce and Tanuja Kanwer helped them cross the 120-run mark. MI's Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail shared seven wickets.

MI innings

MI chased the target down in 18.1 overs

MI lost their openers inside the first four overs, but Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt steadied the ship before the latter perished. Later, Harmanpreet and Amelia Kerr added 66 crucial runs together. Despite losing two quick wickets, MI were mostly confident of chasing the target down. Harmanpreet hammered a six to take her team over the line. Kanwer starred for GG with 2/21.

Powerplay

Gujarat Giants lost three wickets in powerplay overs

Gujarat Giants had a torrid start to their WPL 2024 campaign as they lost Krishnamurthy in the very first over. A couple of overs later, Harleen Deol was also sent back to the pavilion by Ismail, who was breathing fire with the new ball. The Giants were 43/3 in the first six overs, mostly because of runs scored by Mooney.

Shabnim Ismail

A brilliant spell from Ismail

Ismail was unplayable with the new ball as she trapped Krishnamurthy right in front of the stumps before claiming Harleen's wicket. She returned to dismiss the dangerous Mooney. Ismail finished with exceptional figures of 3/18 from her four overs. The SA pacer has now claimed seven wickets in the competition. Four of them have come for the Mumbai Indians this season.

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr also chipped in with wickets

Kerr was at her best with the ball as she didn't allow the GG batter to get away. She outfoxed the dangerous Ashleigh Gardner in the 14th over. Kerr kept hitting her lengths as she also got rid of Sneh Rana. Lastly, she removed Kanwer and Lea Tahuhu in the final over to finish with 4/17. Kerr owns 21 wickets in 12 WPL matches.

Harmanpreet Kaur

A captain's knock from Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet came to the crease when MI were 21/2. She added 28 runs with Sciver-Brunt before the latter was dismissed. However, Harmanpreet carried on and stitched a crucial 66-run partnership with Kerr, which changed the game. Her 41-ball 46* was laced with five boundaries and a six as she powered MI over the line. Harmanpreet owns 383 runs in 12 WPL matches.

Bowlers

How did the Gujarat Giants bowlers fare?

Gujarat Giants were pretty good with the ball as they picked up five wickets and created some pressure. Kanwer was exceptional with the ball as she finished with figures of 2/21 from her four overs. Bryce and Tahuhu also returned with a wicket apiece, while both Meghna Singh and Rana were expensive. Gardner also went wicket-less, though she kept things tight.

Information

Do you know?

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Kanwer became the first number nine or lower batter to top-score (28) in a particular innings in WPL history. She scored a 21-ball 28, studded with four boundaries.