Kuldeep Yadav records his best innings figures against England (Tests)
Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been hard to pick by the Englishmen in the 4th Test in Ranchi. Kuldeep went wicketless in the first innings but conceded just 22 runs in 12 overs. He was at his best in the second innings, taking four wickets. In the process, the wrist-spinner recorded his career-best innings figures against England in Test cricket. Here are the stats.
Kuldeep takes a four-fer
Spinners Kuldeep and Ravichandran Ashwin perturbed England in tandem as the visitors perished for 145 in the second innings. The former took his first wicket in the form of Zak Crawley, who smashed a 91-ball 60. He later dismissed Ben Stokes, Tom Hartley, and Ollie Robinson. Kuldeep gave away 22 runs in 15 overs, including two maidens.
Best figures against England
As mentioned, Kuldeep recorded his best innings figures against England in Test cricket. The Indian spinner now has 14 wickets from five Tests against the Englishmen in the format. He averages a brilliant 25.42 in this regard. Kuldeep has now picked up 41 wickets from just nine Tests at an incredible average of 21.00 in Asia.
An average of 21.82 in Tests
Despite being an X-factor, Kuldeep hasn't been picked regularly in India's Test XI. The team-combination across conditions has also impacted his selection. However, the left-arm wrist-spinner has proved his mettle each time. In 11 Tests, Kuldeep has 44 wickets at an astonishing average of 21.82. The tally includes three five-wicket hauls. Kuldeep has 18 wickets at 19.55 away from home.
Kuldeep was handy with the bat
Kuldeep also made a handy contribution with the bat in the first innings. His sturdy defense made headlines as he added over 70 runs with half-centurion Dhruv Jurel. Kuldeep survived 131 balls and scored 28 (2 fours).