Virgil van Dijk scored the late winner for Liverpool against Chelsea (Photo credit: X/@LFC)

Liverpool defeat Chelsea, lift their 10th Carabao Cup honor: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:32 pm Feb 25, 202411:32 pm

What's the story Liverpool defeated Chelsea 1-0 to win the 2023-24 edition of the Carabao Cup. Following much controversy, disallowed goals and exceptional saves, Virgil van Dijk scored the winning goal for Liverpool in the 118th minute of extra-time. His goal helped Liverpool lift their record 10th Carabao Cup title. This is their first Carabao Cup honor since the 2021-22 season. Here's more.

Next Article

Conor Bradley

A brilliant outing for Conor Bradley

Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley was exceptional in such a high-voltage encounter against Chelsea. The right-back made four tackles with a 100% tackle success rate while clocking 86% passing accuracy. Bradley also completed two clearances and a crucial last-man tackle to save Liverpool from the blushes. The 20-year-old never looked out of place as he also won 66% of his aerial duels.

Summary

Here's the summary of ninety minutes

It was a cagey start as both teams took time to settle. Eventually, it was Cole Palmer who forced a stunning save from Kelleher in the 20th minute. Minutes later, Raheem Sterling scored but it was ruled out by VAR. The second half saw Van Dijk's goal get disallowed before Kelleher made some incredible saves to keep the score 0-0 after ninety minutes.

Teenagers

Liverpool script this unique Carabao Cup record

Jayden Danns (18), Bobby Clark (19), and James McConnell (19) have all featured in the Carabao Cup final for Liverpool against Chelsea. As per Opta, this is the most teenagers to appear in a League Cup final for a team since Arsenal in 2007. The Gunners back then fielded four teenagers - Theo Walcott, Cesc Fabregas, Denilson and Armand Traore.