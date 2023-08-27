Chelsea sign goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic for £14m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 27, 2023 | 03:04 am 2 min read

Chelsea have completed a deal to sign goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from MLS side New England Revolution

Chelsea have completed a deal to sign goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from MLS side New England Revolution. Petrovic has signed a seven-year deal with an option to extend for a further season. As per Sky Sports, Chelsea have signed Petrovic for £14m. Petrovic is Chelsea's second major goalkeeper signing this summer. Chelsea had earlier roped in Robert Sanchez from Brighton in a £25m deal.

Why does this story matter?

Chelsea needed a backup keeper after Kepa Arrizabalaga sealed a loan move to Real Madrid and Edouard Mendy joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. Petrovic said: "It's a big step for me and it's always been a dream of mine to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Today I have achieved that goal and I'm so happy."

A look at his stats

Petrovic started his career at Serbian club Cukaricki, having made 86 appearances across three seasons. He then appeared in two seasons for the MLS club New England Revolution. He made 24 and 25 appearances respectively, including 43 appearances in the MLS. He completed his transfer to New England Revolution in April 2022.

Breaking down his numbers in MLS 2023 season

Petrovic made 22 appearances in MLS 2023. As per Opta, Petrovic completed 360 out of 586 attempted passes with an accuracy of 61.43%. He won three aerial duels and two ground duels. He also clocked 13 clearances, besides keeping seven clean sheets. Petrovoc conceded 27 goals, including 23 from inside the box. He made 99 saves, including 58 from inside the box.

