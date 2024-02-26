Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel powered India to win on Day 4 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India beat England in Ranchi, win 17th successive home series

By Parth Dhall 01:39 pm Feb 26, 202401:39 pm

What's the story India claimed an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-Test series after beating England in Ranchi. The hosts survived turbulence on Day 4 and chased 192, with Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel getting them home. Rohit Sharma earlier smashed a counter-attacking half-century. Spinners ruled the roost, while Joe Root's incredible ton was a highlight. Notably, India have sealed their 17th successive home Test series.

Match

A look at the match summary

An unbeaten 122 from Root powered England to 353 after they elected to bat. Ben Foakes (47) and Ollie Robinson (58) also made handy contributions. India responded with 307, with Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav rescuing them. Shoaib Bashir took a fifer. R Ashwin and Kuldeep then helped India bundle out England for 145. India successfully chased down 192 on Day 4.

Series

India maintain their dominance at home

As mentioned, India have registered their 17th back-to-back Test series win at home. A spirited England side under Alastair Cook managed to breach India's home fortress in the 2012/13 season. This remains England's only Test series win in India in the 21st century. Besides, India have not lost a Test series in home conditions since that series.

Ashwin

Joint-most Test fifers for India

Ashwin ran through England's top and lower order as they perished for 145 in the second innings. He conceded 51 runs in 15.1 overs. Ashwin recorded his 35th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, now the joint-most for India in the format. Former spinner Anil Kumble also registered 35 fifers in 132 matches. The duo is now behind Muthiah Muralidaran, Shane Warne, and Richard Hadlee.

Information

Second-most Test fifers at home

As many as 27 of Ashwin's five-wicket hauls in Tests have come at home. He has surpassed Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath to hold the second-most fifers in this regard. Ashwin is only behind Muralidaran, who owns a record 45 Test fifers in home conditions.

Records

India's most successful spinner in home Tests

Ashwin continued to script records as he became India's most successful spinner in home Tests. He went past Kumble's tally of 350 Test scalps at home. The former now has 354 scalps from 59 home Tests at 21.33. Besides, Ashwin also completed 400 Test wickets in Asia. He also became the first Indian to complete a century of Test wickets against England.

Jurel

Jurel's impressive knocks

An extraordinary knock from youngster Jurel rescued India, who were down to 177/7 in the first innings. His ability to farm the strike, rotate it, and score boundaries at crucial junctures was on display. Jurel smacked a defiant 90 off 149 balls (6 fours and 4 sixes). It was his maiden Test half-century. Jurel also smashed a defiant 39* in India's run-chase.

Jaiswal

Jaiswal becomes first Indian left-hander with this Test record

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his sublime run in Test cricket. He launched his usual counter-attack in the first innings and hammered a 117-ball 73, a knock laced with 8 fours and a six. Jaiswal went past 600 runs, the most by an Indian left-handed batter in a Test series. He remains the only Indian left-handed batter to score over 600 runs in a Test series.

Root

10 Test tons against India

Root starred with an incredible knock on Day 1. He slammed an unbeaten 122(274), guiding them to 353. His old-fashioned batting stood out a time when England are making waves with their Bazball ploy. Root smashed his 31st Test century. As many as 10 of these tons have come against India. He is the first batter to reach as many Test hundreds against India.

Score

91st fifty-plus Test score

Root recorded his 91st fifty-plus score in Test cricket. His tally includes 60 half-centuries. Notably, Root now has the most 50+ scores in the format by an Englishman. He went past Cook, who registered 90 such scores. It is worth noting that no other England player has even 70 fifty-plus scores in Test cricket. Ian Bell follows Cook with 68 scores.

Records

Other notable numbers for Root

Root also became the second England batter to complete 11,500 runs in the whites. He joined Cook (12,472) in this regard. No other England player has even managed 9,000 Test runs. According to Kausthub Gudipati, Root now has the highest score for England at strike-rate of under 45 in the Brendon McCullum-Stokes era. Foakes, who scored 47, occupies the second spot.

Akash

A debut to remember for Akash Deep

Fast bowler Akash received his maiden international cap, having replaced Jasprit Bumrah. The former became the 313th player to play Test cricket for India. Akash straightaway made a mark in the first session. He knocked over Zak Crawley, but a front-foot no-ball quashed the celebrations. However, Akash gained redemption by dismissing Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Crawley. He did not bowl in the second innings.

Partnership

Fourth Test fifty against England

India started their run-chase in a grand fashion as openers Rohit and Jaiswal added 84 runs. Although the latter departed, Rohit scored a quickfire half-century. The Indian skipper smashed 55 off 81 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and a six. It was his 17th half-century in Test cricket. Rohit now has four Test fifties against England.

Milestone

4,000 Test runs; 1,000 runs against England

During the match, Rohit also completed 4,000 runs in Test cricket. He reached this landmark in his 58th Test. In Rajkot, Rohit smashed his third century against England in Test cricket. Meanwhile, in the 4th Test, Rohit completed 1,000 runs against England in the format. Notably, England are the first side against whom Rohit has over 1,000 Test runs.