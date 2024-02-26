Luka Modric scored the winning goal for Real Madrid (Photo credit:X/@FabrizioRomano)

La Liga 2023-24, Real Madrid pip Sevilla 1-0: Key stats

What's the story Real Madrid edged past Sevilla with a 1-0 win on matchday 26 of the 2023-24 La Liga. It was a very scrappy game as both teams canceled each other out until Luka Modric came up with a spectacular long-range effort to secure all three points for Los Blancos. Real Madrid are now 20 matches unbeaten in La Liga this season under Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid's unbeaten streak against Sevilla in La Liga

Real Madrid have not lost any of their last 11 games against Sevilla in La Liga. They have registered nine wins and two draws in this period. As per Opta, this is their best unbeaten run against Sevilla since a 15-match unbeaten streak between 1993 and 2003 when Real Madrid won 13 matches and registered two draws against Sevilla.

Luka Modric was the difference between the two teams

Modric came up with an absolute piledriver to net the winning goal. He scored his second goal of the 2023-24 La Liga season, and also his second of the season in 29 appearances across all competitions. Overall, the Croatian midfield maestro has slammed home 39 goals for Real Madrid in 517 appearances. He also netted his 28th La Liga goal in 348 appearances.

Modric breaks this unique La Liga record

As per Opta, Modric, at the age of 38 years 169 days is Real Madrid's second-oldest player to score from outside the box in a La Liga encounter since at least the 2003-04 season. The oldest Los Blancos star to achieve this feat in this competition was Jorge Molina, who scored two such goals at the age of 40 years and 15 days.

Real Madrid script this feat in 2023-24 La Liga

As per Opta, Los Blancos have now taken 17 points after scoring in the last 15 minutes of the matches in the 2023-24 La Liga campaign. Only their arch-rivals FC Barcelona have won more points by scoring in this period (24 points).

Here's the match summary

Real Madrid almost scored in the first quarter when Lucas Vasquez slammed it home but VAR ruled it out due to a foul. They kept pushing as Vinicius Jr. forced a decent save from Orjan Nyland. In the second half, Federico Valverde struck the post before Nyland denied Vinicius once again. Eventually, Modric came up with a long-range piledriver to score the winning goal.

Real Madrid extend their lead at the summit

Real Madrid registered their 20th victory of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign. They have now amassed 65 points from 26 matches, eight points ahead of the second-placed Barcelona (57). Los Blancos have clocked five draws and suffered a solitary game in the ongoing league campaign. Sevilla suffered their 12th defeat. They are in the 15th spot in the current standings, while clocking 24 points.