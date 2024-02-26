Inter's Lautaro Martinez slammed a brace against Leece (Photo credit: X/@Inter)

Lautaro Martinez surpasses 100 Inter goals in Leece hammering: Stats

What's the story Inter Milan hammered Leece 4-0 on matchday 26 of the 2023-24 Serie A on Sunday. Lautaro Martinez scored a brilliant brace while Davide Frattesi and Stefan de Vrij also registered their names on the scoresheet in a very dominant display. The Nerazzurri have scored four goals in their last three league games, winning all of them. They have won seven consecutive league matches.

Lautaro Martinez continues to impress for Inter Milan

Martinez slammed a brace against Leece. He has now completed 100 goals in the Serie A. As per Opta, he became the third foreign player to complete this accomplishment after Stefano Nyers and Mauro Icardi. The Argentine striker has hammered 22 goals in the 2023-24 Serie A season. Overall, the 26-year-old marksman has netted 127 goals in 271 matches for Inter across all competitions.

Martinez scripted this unique Serie A record

As per Opta, Martinez joins an elite list of players who have scored 20-plus goals in three consecutive Serie A seasons in the last 65 years. The list includes players like Gabriel Batistuta, Antonio Di Natale (4 seasons), Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo and Martinez.

Inter broke these records in the Serie A

Inter have scored in 20 consecutive away games in Serie A, making it a record in the competition. The previous record of scoring in 19 consecutive away games in the competition happened between February and December 2021. This is the first time Inter have scored four goals in three successive league games since January 1972. While winning, they haven't done so since October 1947.