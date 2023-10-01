Jude Bellingham: Decoding his mind-blowing stats in La Liga 2023-24

By Rajdeep Saha

Bellingham has provided two assists, besides creating 13 chances in La Liga 2023-24

English midfielder Jude Bellingham has been a positive signing for Real Madrid and the youngster is making a mark in every La Liga match so far this season. Bellingham is playing with a lot of freedom and fluidity as Carlo Ancelotti has used his versatility to perfection. On Saturday, Bellingham once again helped Real Madrid win as he continues to stamp his authority.

Why does this story matter?

Bellingham moved to Real from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping £88.5m (£115m with add-ons) and signed a six-year contract. Having played seven La Liga matches this season, he has bagged six goals. He also has one goal in the UEFA Champions League. Bellingham grew in stature during this stint at Dortmund and is now set to mark his influence at Los Blancos.

Crunch numbers for Bellingham in La Liga 2023-24

All of Bellingham's six goals in La Liga 2023-24 have come from inside the box. As per Opta, Bellingham has clocked 14 shots (excluding blocks) with 12 of them on target. Bellingham has provided two assists, besides creating 13 chances. He has attempted 323 passes, completing 289 with a pass accuracy of 89.47%. He has made 10 tackles, besides completing 47 take-ons.

Real Madrid top standings as Bellingham shines on matchday 8

Bellingham provided the assist for Real's opener which Joselu converted. Aurelien Tchouameni doubled Real's lead four minutes later after being left completely unmarked from Toni Kroos' inswinging corner. Bellingham got his side's third with 20 minutes remaining, finding the far corner after Paulo Gazzaniga had parried Joselu's initial effort. Real are now top of La Liga 2023-24 (W7 L1) with 21 points.

Bellingham joins Ronaldo in this unique club

The 20-year-old Bellingham is only the second player to score at least six goals in his first seven La Liga matches for Real Madrid this century, after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.