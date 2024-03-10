Next Article

Rodrigues smashed a 36-ball 58 against RCB (Image source: X/@wplt20)

Jemimah Rodrigues powers DC against RCB with her second half-century

By Parth Dhall 09:35 pm Mar 10, 202409:35 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals batter Jemimah Rodrigues continues her fine run in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL). She mashed a blazing 58 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 17 in Delhi. Rodrigues added a 97-run stand with Alice Capsey after DC lost both Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning for 60 runs. Due to her exploits, DC racked up 181/5 in 20 overs.

Knock

A solid knock from Rodrigues

DC had a formidable start, with openers Shafali and Lanning adding 54 runs. However, the duo departed in back-to-back overs. Rodrigues then paried up Capsey, and they kept the scoreboard ticking. They batted together for over 10 overs, taking DC past 150. Rodrigues smashed a 36-ball 58, a knock laced with 8 fours and a six. It was her second half-century in the WPL.

Career

Rodrigues gets past 300 WPL runs

DC acquired Rodrigues for Rs. 2.2 crore ahead of the inaugural WPL season (2023). However, she failed to live up to expectations for the Capitals. She scored 126 runs from nine matches at an average of 25.20. Her top score in the season was 34*. The right-handed batter has already raced past 150 runs in the ongoing season. Her strike rate reads 171.83.

Information

A brilliant knock against MI

Rodrigues's maiden WPL fifty came earlier in the season. She played a brilliant knock against Mumbai Indians in match number 12. Her cracking 33-ball 69* allowed the Capitals to post a massive total of 192/4 in their allotted 20 overs.