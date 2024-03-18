Next Article

Tanzid scored a fiery 84 off 81 balls

Bangladesh thrash SL in third ODI, clinch series 2-1: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:53 pm Mar 18, 202405:53 pm

What's the story Bangladesh have defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the third and deciding ODI to clinch the series 2-1. The Tigers comfortably chased down 236 thanks to Tanzid Hasan's 84 and a fiery 48* from Rishad Hossain. Meanwhile, Janith Liyanage's valiant hundred went in vain. Meanwhile, this is Bangladesh's second bilateral ODI series win over SL. Here are the key stats.

SL innings

SL post a below-par total

Batting first in the series decider, SL were off to a poor start and were reeling at 74/4. Liyanage smoked a brilliant 101* as the visitors managed 235/10. Charith Asalanka (37) was the only other SL batter to score over 30. Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers (3/42). Mustafizur Rahman (2/39) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/38) claimed two wickets apiece.

BAN's chase

Summary of Bangladesh's chase

Bangladesh were off to a flying start as Tanzid attacked straightaway. Alongside Anamul Haque (12), he added 50 runs for the opening wicket. Hasan also also involved in a 49-run stand with Towhid Hridoy. However, the fall of three quick wickets meant Bangladesh went from 105/2 to 130/5. Mushfiqur Rahim (37*) and Rishad powered Bangladesh over the line in 40.2 overs (237/6).

Tanzid

A stunning knock from Tanzid

Tanzid scored a fiery 84 off 81 balls, a knock laced with nine boundaries and four sixes. Notably, Hasan got a chance after warming the benches in the first two games. This was overall his second ODI fifty as he has raced to 263 ODI runs at 18.79. Meanwhile, this was his ninth List A fifty. He has raced to 1,611 runs.

Liyange

Maiden hundred for Liyange

Despite not getting much support from the other end, Liyanage operated brilliantly and ended up scoring an unbeaten 101 off 102 balls (11 fours, 2 sixes). Playing his ninth ODI (six innings), Liyanage has recorded a total of 346 runs at 69.20. He has three fifties besides a ton. This was his second 50-plus score of the series.

Feat

Third SL pair to accomplish this feat

Liyanage and Maheesh Theekshana added 60 runs for the eighth wicket. They became the third SL pair to record a half-century stand against Bangladesh for the eighth wicket or lower. They have joined Sachithra Senanayake-Thisara Perera (82 in Mirpur, 2014) and Wanindu Hasaranga-Isuru Udana (61 in Mirpur, 2021). Meanwhile, Liyanage has now raced to 2,901 List A runs, averaging 43-plus (100s: 5, 50s: 19).

Mushfiqur

100 ODI sixes for Mushfiqur

Mushfiqur scored an unbeaten 36-ball 37 to seal his side's win (3 fours, 1 six). With his only six in the game, he became the second Bangladesh batter with 100 ODI sixes. He has joined Tamim Iqbal (103). Mushfiqur, who made his ODI debut back in 2006, has raced to 7,792 runs.He has now completed 1,207 runs against the Lankan side at 35.50.

Kumara

Maiden four-fer for Kumara

SL pacer Lahiru Kumara made the ball talk and claimed 4/48 from his eight overs. He recorded his maiden four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. He has raced to 42 wickets from 31 games at a higher economy of 6.44. Kumara has returned with nine wickets across seven ODIs versus Bangladesh (ER: 6.15). The pacer is closing in on 100 List A wickets (95).

Rishad

A fiery hand from Rishad Hossain

Batting at number eight, Rishad Hossain unleashed mayhem on SL bowlers with an unbeaten 48 off 18 balls. His knock was laced with five boundaries and four sixes. Playing his third ODI, he missed out on his maiden fifty. With his leg-spin, he claimed 1/51 from nine overs earlier in the game.