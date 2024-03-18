Next Article

His brilliance helped SL post 235/10 while batting first

Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage hammers his maiden ODI century: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:32 pm Mar 18, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka's rising batting sensation Janith Liyanage hammered his maiden ODI hundred in the third and deciding ODI versus Bangladesh in Chattogram. Despite not getting much support from the other end, Liyanage operated brilliantly and ended up scoring an unbeaten 101 off 102 balls (11 fours, 2 sixes). His brilliance helped SL post 235/10 while batting first. Here are his stats.

Knock

A fine hand from Liyanage

Liyanage arrived to bat in the 18th over when SL were reeling at 74/4. He added 43 runs with skipper Kusal Mendis (29) to take his side past 100. Though Liyanage did not get any substantial support after Mendis's departure, he continued to hold one end and powered SL past 200. He was involved in a half-century stand with Maheesh Theekshana (15).

Stats

Four 50-plus scores in six ODI innings

Liyanage made his ODI debut for Sri Lanka in January this year against Zimbabwe. Playing his ninth ODI (six innings), Liyanage has recorded a total of 346 runs at 69.20. He has three fifties besides a ton. While he played a 67-run knock in the series opener, his other half-centuries came versus Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. His previous-highest score was 95 versus Zimbabwe.

Feat

Third SL pair to accomplish this feat

Liyanage and Theekshana added 60 runs for the eighth wicket. They became the third SL pair to record a half-century stand against Bangladesh for the eighth wicket or lower. They have joined Sachithra Senanayake-Thisara Perera (82 in Mirpur, 2014) and Wanindu Hasaranga-Isuru Udana (61 in Mirpur, 2021). Meanwhile, Liyanage has now raced to 2,901 List A runs, averaging 43-plus (100s: 5, 50s: 19).