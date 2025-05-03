New rule announced for Green Card holders flying within US
What's the story
From May 7, all Green Card holders in the US will have to show a 'Real ID' for domestic air travel.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has clarified that if the passengers don't have a compliant driver's license or state-issued identification, they will have to carry a valid passport even for within-country travel.
Non-compliance could lead to delays or denial at security checkpoints.
Identification details
Understanding 'Real ID' requirements
A 'Real ID' is a driver's license/state ID with a star/flag/word "Enhanced" on it, according to DHS.
This form of ID is required not just for boarding domestic flights, but also for accessing some federal buildings.
Travelers 18 and above will have to carry a Real ID unless they have another TSA-approved form of ID, like a US passport or state-issued Enhanced driver's license.
Application process
How to obtain a 'Real ID'
To apply for a 'Real ID,' applicants need to visit their state's driver licensing agency website.
Requirements vary slightly by state, but generally include proof of identity (US birth certificate, valid US passport or Permanent Resident Card), and proof of Social Security number (Social Security card, W-2 form, or recent pay stub with full number).
Proof of residency (lease agreement, utility bill/mortgage statement/bank statement/deed) is also required.
Exemption
Clarification on 'Real ID' requirements for non-citizens
DHS has made it clear that immigrants, international students and tourists don't need a 'Real ID' for entering the US.
Their foreign passport along with a valid visa or I-94 record are enough for airport security checks and identification.
However, Green Card holders are required to carry a 'Real ID.'
As per estimates by Office of Homeland Security Statistics, about 12.8 million Green Card holders live in the US. Over two million of them are Indians.