Trump administration plans workforce reduction at CIA, other agencies
What's the story
The Trump administration has reportedly planned drastic cuts in the workforce at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and other intelligence agencies, including the National Security Agency (NSA).
The plans were shared with Congress members by White House officials.
The Associated Press confirmed the changes through an anonymous source familiar with the plan but not authorized to discuss it publicly.
Workforce reduction
CIA workforce to be reduced over several years
The administration has plans to cut the CIA's workforce by 1,200 over the course of several years. Thousands of positions at the NSA and other intelligence agencies are also slated for cuts.
The Washington Post said these reductions at the CIA involve several hundred people who have already chosen to take early retirement. The rest will mostly be achieved through reduced hiring, potentially eliminating layoffs.
Alignment statement
CIA Director aligns agency with Trump's national security priorities
In response to questions on the proposed cuts, the CIA said its Director John Ratcliffe is aligning the agency with Trump's national security priorities.
"These moves are part of a holistic strategy to infuse the Agency with renewed energy," said the CIA in a statement.
It also seeks to provide opportunities for emerging leaders and better position itself to fulfill its mission.
Resignation offers
CIA and NSA offer voluntary resignations amid workforce cuts
As part of the planned cuts, both the CIA and NSA have already offered voluntary resignations to a few employees. The CIA has also announced plans to fire an unnamed number of recent hires.
The new administration has also scrapped diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at intelligence agencies. However, a judge temporarily blocked efforts to fire 19 DEI employees who challenged their termination.