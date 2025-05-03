Shubman Gill: Decoding his best knocks versus SRH in IPL
What's the story
Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs, clinching their seventh win of the season with an all-round performance.
The top-order trio fired, and the bowlers backed it up to restrict SRH to 186/6.
Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with 76 off 38 balls, his fifth 50-plus score against SRH.
We decode Gill's best knocks versus SRH in the IPL.
#1
101 off 58 (GT) - Ahmedabad, 2023
Gill's only IPL century against SRH came in match 62 of the 2023 season in Ahmedabad.
He led Gujarat Titans with a stunning 101 off 58 balls, laced with 13 fours and one six. He dominated a 147-run stand with Sai Sudharsan (47) in that game.
As a result, GT posted 188/9 and later restricted SRH to 154/9, sealing a 34-run win.
#2
76 off 38 balls (GT) - Ahemadbad, 2025
As mentioned, Gill's was at his best in the aforementioned 2025 IPL game against SRH.
Gill scored a blistering 78 off 36 balls, laced with 10 fours and two sixes.
Meanwhile, he shared a 62-run stand with Jos Buttler (64) after an 87-run opening partnership with Sudharsan (48).
Thanks to the trio's knocks, GT posted 224/6 and later restricted SRH to 186/6.
#3
70* off 62 balls (KKR) - Abu Dhabi, 2020
The GT skipper tormented the SRH bowlers while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020.
In that match in Abu Dhabi, Gill scored 70* off 62 balls, guiding KKR to a seven-wicket win.
Chasing 143, Gill anchored the innings despite KKR being 53/3 in the seventh over.
He then forged an unbeaten 92-run partnership with Eoin Morgan (42*) to seal the chase.
#4
61* off 43 balls (GT) - Hyderabad, 2025
Gill's unbeaten 61 off 43 balls in the reverse fixture against SRH in the ongoing 2025 IPL rounds out his list.
Chasing 153 in Hyderabad, the GT skipper took control after an early collapse at 16/2 in the fourth over.
He then steadied the innings and built a crucial 90-run stand with Washington Sundar (49), guiding GT to a comfortable seven-wicket win.
Fact card
Gill averages 48.63 against SRH in IPL
The Indian opener has now scored 535 runs across 15 innings against SRH in IPL.
Gill also boasts an impressive average of 48.63 and a strike rate of 131.77.
Additionally, he has faced 406 balls and owns a high score of 101.
According to ESPNcricinfo, the batter's tally also includes four fifties and one ton against SRH.