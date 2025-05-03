What's the story

Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs, clinching their seventh win of the season with an all-round performance.

The top-order trio fired, and the bowlers backed it up to restrict SRH to 186/6.

Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with 76 off 38 balls, his fifth 50-plus score against SRH.

We decode Gill's best knocks versus SRH in the IPL.