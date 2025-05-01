IPL 2025: Karn Sharma stars in MI's win over RR
What's the story
Senior leg-spinner Karn Sharma starred in Mumbai Indians's win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
The wrist-spinner took three wickets as MI successfully defended 217. They won by 100 runs, with RR perishing for 117.
Karn, who was introduced as MI's Impact Player, registered his best bowling figures this season.
Here are the key stats.
Spell
Karn Sharma shines with three wickets
Senior leg-spinner Karn came in as MI's impact sub against RR. He replaced Rohit Sharma, who had earlier slammed a fine half-century.
Karn made a difference with his vicious deliveries. He dismissed Dhruv Jurel before getting Maheesh Theekshana and Kumar Kartikeya in the same over.
Karn, who has played for four teams, conceded 23 runs from four overs.
IPL career
Karn gets past 80 IPL wickets
Karn is among the most experienced players in the IPL.
Having represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Chennai Super Kings besides MI, he has played 88 games.
The wrist-spinner has raced to 82 wickets at an average of 26.47. His economy rate in the tournament falls under 9.
Karn's tally includes two four-wicket hauls.
He owns six wickets from four games this season.
Information
Two hauls of three wickets
Karn has now recorded two hauls of three wickets in IPL 2025. He made his presence with three wickets for MI against Delhi Capitals in Match 29. His spell of 3/36 helped MI win by 12 runs.