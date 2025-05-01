What's the story

Senior leg-spinner Karn Sharma starred in Mumbai Indians's win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

The wrist-spinner took three wickets as MI successfully defended 217. They won by 100 runs, with RR perishing for 117.

Karn, who was introduced as MI's Impact Player, registered his best bowling figures this season.

Here are the key stats.