RR coach Rahul Dravid stresses on need to 'avoid mistakes'
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid has emphasized the need to minimize mistakes as the team fights to stay in contention for the playoffs in IPL 2025.
Despite suffering narrow defeats in recent matches, Dravid remains optimistic about their chances.
"We know we have to play well to stay alive in this tournament," he told ESPNcricinfo, noting that a few key moments could have significantly altered their current standing.
Here's more on what he said.
Close calls
RR's narrow defeats highlight potential for improvement
Notably, Dravid's comments come in the wake of two narrow defeats suffered by the Rajasthan Royals.
The team fell short against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, failing to chase nine runs in the final over on both occasions.
These close games have underscored areas where the team can improve as they strive to stay competitive in IPL 2025.
"A few balls going here or there, and we might have been in a slightly different position," stated Dravid.
Pitch conditions
Challenging pitches and high-scoring games
Dravid acknowledged the difficult conditions at Chinnaswamy Stadium, which have affected batting this season.
Despite the challenges, he is hopeful for the upcoming matches.
"The track that's been produced for this one looks actually to be a very good cricket wicket and I think it should be a pretty high-scoring game," Dravid said.
He added that every game from now on is important for their tournament progression.
They now sit in eighth position on the points table.
Home advantage
Dravid comments on trend of teams struggling at home
Dravid also addressed the trend of teams struggling to win at home in IPL 2025, noting it's been a challenge across the board.
So far, only the Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians have managed more home wins than losses this season.
"It's the first year of a big auction cycle, so for a lot of players...they are playing for those teams or those grounds for the first time," he explained.
Performance
A look at RR's performance this season so far
RR began IPL 2025 with a 44-run loss to SRH and an eight-wicket defeat to KKR.
They bounced back with wins over CSK (by six runs) and PBKS (by 50 runs).
However, a four-match losing streak followed, starting with a 58-run loss to GT, then a nine-wicket defeat to RCB at home.
Meanwhile, their last two losses were close: a Super Over loss to DC and a two-run defeat to LSG.
They take on RCB next at Bengaluru (April 24).