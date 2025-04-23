What's the story

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid has emphasized the need to minimize mistakes as the team fights to stay in contention for the playoffs in IPL 2025.

Despite suffering narrow defeats in recent matches, Dravid remains optimistic about their chances.

"We know we have to play well to stay alive in this tournament," he told ESPNcricinfo, noting that a few key moments could have significantly altered their current standing.

