Mumbai Indian star opener Rohit Sharma produced a sensational show in the IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The dasher scored a brilliant unbeaten 76 off just 45 balls. It was his first fifty of the season as MI won by nine wickets.

Rohit added a match-winning 114-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav, who made CSK's 177-run target look easy.

Here we decode Rohit's numbers vs CSK at the Wankhede Stadium.