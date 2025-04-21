Decoding Rohit Sharma's stunning IPL record vs CSK at Wankhede
What's the story
Mumbai Indian star opener Rohit Sharma produced a sensational show in the IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
The dasher scored a brilliant unbeaten 76 off just 45 balls. It was his first fifty of the season as MI won by nine wickets.
Rohit added a match-winning 114-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav, who made CSK's 177-run target look easy.
Here we decode Rohit's numbers vs CSK at the Wankhede Stadium.
Knock
A stunning knock from Rohit
Rohit's innings was studded with four fours and six sixes.
His show not only silenced critics but also thrilled a packed Wankhede Stadium.
Notably, he added 63 runs with fellow opener Ryan Rickelton (24) as MI were off to a great start.
Suryakumar (68*) later joined Rohit in the counter-attack.
The duo added 114 runs as MI won in just 15.4 overs.
Stats
Over 500 runs at Wankhede Stadium versus CSK
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has surpassed 500 IPL runs at the Wankhede Stadium against CSK.
He has racked up 522 runs across 12 games against the Yellow Brigade at a strike rate of 145.40 on this iconic ground.
He owns an average of 58.00 in this regard. This was his fifth 50-plus score against CSK at the venue which includes a stunning 105* last season.
Numbers
Rohit owns over 2,400 IPL runs at Wankhede
Rohit has raced to 108 sixes in mere 84 matches at the Wankhede Stadium.
His show here has been phenomenal with 2,427 runs at an average of 34.67 (SR: 137.89).
This includes 17 fifties besides a ton.
It must be noted that only Virat Kohli (3,070 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy) owns more IPL runs at a particular ground.
Overall, Rohit owns 2,645 runs across 90 T20 games at Wankhede at 35.26 (50s: 18, 100: 1).
DYK
Nine 50-plus scores against CSK for Rohit
Notably, Rohit also equaled the record for most 50-plus scores against CSK in IPL history.
He now owns 972 runs from 36 matches against CSK at 31.35 with the help of a ton and eight fifties (SR: 130.99).
The veteran batter is the 3rd-highest run-scorer against CSK in IPL history.
Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and David Warner are the other batters with nine 50-plus scores against CSK in IPL.
Career
Second-highest run-scorer in IPL
During his knock, Rohit unlocked a massive achievement in the IPL.
He is now the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history, only behind Kohli (8,326).
The Indian batter overtook Dhawan (6,769) on this elite list.
In 264 IPL matches, Rohit has racked up 6,786 runs at an average of 29.63. The tally includes two tons and 44 half-centuries.