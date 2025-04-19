Wanindu Hasaranga dismisses Aiden Markram for 3rd time in T20s
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed two wickets against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers for RR. He took 2/31 from his 4 overs.
Notably, he dismissed half-centurion Aiden Markram as LSG posted 180/5 in 20 overs.
Here we decode the rivalry.
Markram
Markram plays a solid hand before departing
Markram scored 29 runs in the powerplay from 18 balls in LSG's 46/2.
In the 8th over, LSG lost skipper Rishabh Pant (54/3). Thereafter, Ayush Badoni supported Markram as he kept LSG's scoreboard moving. In the 10th over, he smashed Hasaranga for two sixes before reaching a 31-ball fifty.
Hasaranga had the last laugh by dismissing Markram (66) in the 16th over.
Information
How did Markram get dismissed?
Markram lost a bit of momentum since his fifty and eventually got out in the 16th over. A leg-break on the slower side from Hasaranga saw the batter reach out for a lofted drive only to be caught.
Stats
3rd dismissal in 5 innings
As per ESPNcricinfo, Hasaranga has now dismissed Markram for the 3rd time across 5 T20 innings.
Markram owns 33 runs from 34 balls in this duel. His strike rate is 97.05.
He averages a paltry 11 against Hasaranga, who has bowled 15 dot balls in this contest.
Markram scored 66 runs from 45 balls versus RR.