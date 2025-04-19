What's the story

Rajasthan Royals spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed two wickets against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers for RR. He took 2/31 from his 4 overs.

Notably, he dismissed half-centurion Aiden Markram as LSG posted 180/5 in 20 overs.

Here we decode the rivalry.