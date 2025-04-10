IPL 2025, Shimron Hetmyer slams 32-ball 52 versus GT: Stats
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer slammed a 32-ball 52 against Gujarat Titans in Match 23 of the IPL 2025 season in Ahmedabad.
Hetmyer fought valiantly for his side but it wasn't enough as RR lost by 58 runs.
GT had scored 217/6 in 20 overs. In response, RR were bowled out for 159.
Hetmyer impressed for RR with a brilliant knock. Here's more.
Knock
Hetmyer plays an important hand for RR
Hetmyer's knock of 52 had 4 fours and three sixes (SR: 162.50).
He came in when RR were 68/4, chasing a target of 218. Hetmyer shared 48 runs alongside Sanju Samson.
Hetmyer opened up in the 12th over and reached his fifty off 29 balls.
He was dismissed in the final ball of the 16th over by pacer Prasidh Krishna, who claimed 3/24.
Stats
9th IPL fifty for Hetmyer
With this knock of 52, Hetmyer has raced to 1,383 runs from 77 IPL matches (71 innings).
He averages 30.73 with his strike rate being 153.15. The southpaw slammed his 5th IPL fifty.
He has smoked 85 fours and 91 sixes.
In IPL 2025, Hetmyer has scored 140 runs at 28. He has struck at 153-plus.
Do you know?
5,000 T20 runs for Hetmyer
Earlier, with his 7th run in the contest, Hetmyer went past 5,000 T20 runs. He surpassed 5,000 runs in his 261st T20 encounter (239 innings). He owns 5,045 runs at 26.41. He has a ton and 25 half-centuries in T20s.