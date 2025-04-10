What's the story

Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer slammed a 32-ball 52 against Gujarat Titans in Match 23 of the IPL 2025 season in Ahmedabad.

Hetmyer fought valiantly for his side but it wasn't enough as RR lost by 58 runs.

GT had scored 217/6 in 20 overs. In response, RR were bowled out for 159.

Hetmyer impressed for RR with a brilliant knock. Here's more.