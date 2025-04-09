What's the story

Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer has completed 5,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Hetmyer reached the landmark in Match 23 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Caribbean dasher attained the feat with his seventh run in the match.

Hetmyer smashed 52 runs for RR versus GT. However, his side ended on a losing note.