Shimron Hetmyer completes 5,000 T20 runs: Key stats
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer has completed 5,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Hetmyer reached the landmark in Match 23 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The Caribbean dasher attained the feat with his seventh run in the match.
Hetmyer smashed 52 runs for RR versus GT. However, his side ended on a losing note.
Information
Hetmyer smashes 52 runs versus GT
Hetmyer's 52 had 4 fours and three sixes (SR: 162.50). He came in when RR were 68/4, chasing a target of 217. Hetmyer shared 48 runs alongside Sanju Samson. He was dismissed in the final ball of the 16th over by Prasidh Krishna.
Milestone
A look at his T20 stats
Hetmyer, who made his debut in 2016, raced past 5,000 runs in his 261st T20 encounter (239 innings).
He owns 5,045 runs at 26.41. He has a ton and 25 half-centuries in T20s.
Over 2,000 of his T20 runs have come in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
Meanwhile, the star batter has scored 942 runs from 62 T20Is at 20.04 for the West Indies.
Runs
Hetmyer in franchise cricket
Hetmyer has scored most of his T20 runs in the CPL.
In 84 CPL encounters, he has racked up 2,059 runs at 29.41, all for Guyana Amazon Warriors. He owns a ton and 13 half-centuries.
In the IPL, Hetmyer has scored 1,383 runs from 77 matches at a 30-plus average. He has a 150-plus strike-rate in the tournament.
He owns 5 fifties.