1st Test: Shakeel, Rizwan rescue Pakistan against WI in Multan
What's the story
The Pakistan cricket team made a stunning comeback on Day 1 of the 1st Test against West Indies in Multan, courtesy fifties from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan.
The duo's gritty effort came after Jayden Seales had placed the Caribbean side in a commanding position.
Despite a spin-friendly pitch, Seales used pace and movement to dismiss Mohammad Hurraira, Kamran Ghulam, and Babar Azam early on.
Pakistan, who were down to 46/4, finished on 143/4 at stumps after a delayed start.
Early setbacks
Seales's strikes put West Indies in control
Pakistan's early batting collapse witnessed them slump to 46/4, with the Windies threatening to take control of the match.
However, a determined unbeaten 97-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Rizwan and Shakeel halted the visitors' progress.
This crucial alliance ensured that Pakistan ended the day on a positive note, regaining some control over the proceedings.
Gudakesh Motie took the remaining one wicket on Day 1.
Match conditions
Foggy conditions and early dismissals
The match started four hours late due to heavy fog that covered the ground.
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in foggy and hazy conditions, with floodlights on nearly all day.
Spinner Motie started the proceedings for WI, showing both teams' assessment of the pitch as one that favors spinners. He sent back Pakistan skipper Shan Masood.
Partnership
Shakeel, Rizwan steady the ship
As mentioned, Shakeel and Rizwan added 97 runs after Pakistan lost four quick wickets.
The former returned unbeaten on 56 off 100 balls (4 fours), while Rizwan has added 51* off 80 balls (7 fours).
Shakeel, who has completed his ninth Test fifty, will vie for his fifth century in the format.
Meanwhile, Rizwan raced to his 11th half-century in Test cricket.
Babar Azam
Babar Azam dismissed cheaply
Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam was dismissed cheaply on Day 1. He fell for 8(20), getting caught behind off Jayden Seales's bowling.
Notably, Babar is coming off back-to-back fifties on the South Africa tour.
Babar's dismissal was similar to that of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who also got bowled out after poking outside off-stump during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25.