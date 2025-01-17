What's the story

The Pakistan cricket team made a stunning comeback on Day 1 of the 1st Test against West Indies in Multan, courtesy fifties from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan.

The duo's gritty effort came after Jayden Seales had placed the Caribbean side in a commanding position.

Despite a spin-friendly pitch, Seales used pace and movement to dismiss Mohammad Hurraira, Kamran Ghulam, and Babar Azam early on.

Pakistan, who were down to 46/4, finished on 143/4 at stumps after a delayed start.