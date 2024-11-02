Agha welcomes Babar, Afridi and Naseem's return to ODI team
Pakistan's vice-captain Salman Ali Agha has expressed his excitement over the return of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah to the ODI team. The trio was dropped for the final two Tests against England at home. Agha stressed that their inclusion will bolster Pakistan's squad as they gear up for a three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning November 4.
Agha highlights importance of rest for key players
However, Agha clarified that Babar, Afridi, and Shah weren't dropped but rested, considering they have been playing cricket for the last few years. He said in a pre-series media interaction, "I think it was a much-needed rest as they were playing cricket for 2-3 years." Agha added the break was important for them and now they look rejuvenated and eager for the series.
We will try and execute the plans, says Agha
Agha said that Pakistan have plans against hosts Australia and will look to execute them. "It's their home ground and Australia are a great team. But our team is also great, and we are really excited for the match and will try to give a good performance. Yes, we have done planning, and we had planned on seeing the team, seeing the ground. Seeing the pitches, we have done the planning. We will try and execute the plans."
Australia's preparations for upcoming ODI series
Australia are preparing for the opening match of the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, hoping to gain momentum before the important Border Gavaskar Trophy series against India. The game will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where Australia's captain Pat Cummins will return. This only adds to the excitement of this high-stakes cricketing event.