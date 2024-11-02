Summarize Simplifying... In short Babar, Afridi, and Naseem are back in Pakistan's ODI team, rejuvenated after a much-needed rest.

As they gear up to face Australia on their home turf, the team is eager to execute their strategic plans.

As they gear up to face Australia on their home turf, the team is eager to execute their strategic plans.

Meanwhile, Australia is also prepping for the high-stakes match, with captain Pat Cummins making a return, adding to the anticipation of the upcoming cricket series.

Pakistan will host Australia for a three-match ODI series

Agha welcomes Babar, Afridi and Naseem's return to ODI team

By Rajdeep Saha 08:51 pm Nov 02, 202408:51 pm

What's the story Pakistan's vice-captain Salman Ali Agha has expressed his excitement over the return of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah to the ODI team. The trio was dropped for the final two Tests against England at home. Agha stressed that their inclusion will bolster Pakistan's squad as they gear up for a three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning November 4.

Rest significance

Agha highlights importance of rest for key players

However, Agha clarified that Babar, Afridi, and Shah weren't dropped but rested, considering they have been playing cricket for the last few years. He said in a pre-series media interaction, "I think it was a much-needed rest as they were playing cricket for 2-3 years." Agha added the break was important for them and now they look rejuvenated and eager for the series.

Team dynamics

We will try and execute the plans, says Agha

Agha said that Pakistan have plans against hosts Australia and will look to execute them. "It's their home ground and Australia are a great team. But our team is also great, and we are really excited for the match and will try to give a good performance. Yes, we have done planning, and we had planned on seeing the team, seeing the ground. Seeing the pitches, we have done the planning. We will try and execute the plans."

Match anticipation

Australia's preparations for upcoming ODI series

Australia are preparing for the opening match of the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, hoping to gain momentum before the important Border Gavaskar Trophy series against India. The game will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where Australia's captain Pat Cummins will return. This only adds to the excitement of this high-stakes cricketing event.