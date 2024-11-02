Alexander Isak's goal was the difference in the match (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Newcastle United beat Arsenal 1-0 in Premier League: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:23 pm Nov 02, 202408:23 pm

What's the story Newcastle United ended a five-game winless run in the Premier League by earning a 1-0 win over visitors Arsenal on Saturday. Alexander Isak's goal was the difference in the match. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were inefficient in front of goal. The limp display saw the Gunners unable to force Nick Pope into a single save. Arsenal were the 2nd best side throughout.

Newcastle move to 8th; Arsenal suffer

After 10 league games, Arsenal picked their 2nd defeat. They have five wins and three defeats as well and own 18 points, remaining third for now. Newcastle have moved to 8th. They own 15 points (W4 D3 L3).

Here are the match stats

The Magpies had nine attempts with four shots on target. Arsenal had 10 attempts and one shot on target. The Gunners had 32 touches in the opposition box to the hosts' 17. Arsenal had 67% ball possession and 1.11 expected goals.

Unwanted stats for Arsenal

Having only lost one of their first 25 Premier League games in 2024 (W21 D3), the Gunners have since lost two of their last three (D1). Meanwhile, Arsenal have lost successive away matches in the league for the first time since May 2022. Arsenal have fallen 1-0 behind in four of their last six Premier League games.

Newcastle enjoying a sound run at home versus Arsenal

As per Opta, Newcastle have now won three of their last four Premier League home games against Arsenal (L1), as many as their previous 23 beforehand (W3 D8 L12).

Isak's goal the difference as Arsenal lose

Isak's 12th-minute header came after Arsenal failed to clear their lines and Anthony Gordon sent a superb ball into the area. Arsenal, who started the game well, fell flat once Isak found the net. Arteta's side lacked creativity in the final third. Arsenal did try to break down Newcastle's resolute defense but his side was unable to cause any damage.