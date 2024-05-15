Next Article

Erling Haaland's brace was the difference between the two sides (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Manchester City are 22 games unbeaten in the Premier League

By Rajdeep Saha 03:13 am May 15, 202403:13 am

What's the story Manchester City have one hand in the Premier League 2023-24 title. The Citizens blanked Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in London and are 22 games unbeaten in the league. City could land their fourth successive Premier League title and a sixth under Pep Guardiola on matchday 38. Erling Haaland's brace was the difference between the two sides. Here are further details.

Points

City are two points above Arsenal

After 37 matches, Man City are top of the Premier League standings with 88 points. They secured their 27th win (D7 L3). City have scored 93 goals and hold a goal difference of +60. Second-placed Arsenal are two points behind (86) after 37 Premier League games. Arsenal's goal difference is +61. Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday.

Opta stats

Massive records made after this match

Man City head into the final matchday of the season atop in six of the last seven Premier League campaigns, winning the title in each of the previous occasions. Man City are unbeaten in 22 Premier League matches (W18 D4). Tottenham didn't register a single draw in their home matcches this season. They won 13 and lost six times.

Haaland

90 goals for Haaland

Haaland has now scored 63 goals in 65 Premier League appearances. He also owns 13 assists. The ongoing season sees Haaland being involved in 32 goals (G27 A5). In 43 matches for City in all competitions this season, Haaland owns 38 goals. Overall, the former Borussia Dortmund player owns 90 goals in 96 appearances for the club.

De Bruyne

De Bruyne goes second in terms of PL assists count

Kevin De Bruyne assisted Haaland for City's opener. The Belgian midfielder now owns 112 Premier League assists, going second in the competition's history. He steered clear of Cesc Fabragas (111). Ryan Giggs (163) is the only player ahead of De Bruyne. KDB has now assisted 10+ goals in six different Premier League seasons; the joint-most of any player in the competition's history, alongside Fabregas.

Summary

How did the match pan out?

Man City were knocking at Tottenham's door in a goalless first half. However, they went in front when Haaland tapped home De Bruyne's cross after half-time. City's substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega made massive saves from Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son after coming on for the injured Ederson. Haaland made it 2-0 from the spot after Pedro Porro had fouled substitute Jeremy Doku.

Information

Here are the match stats

Tottenham made 10 attempts with five shots on target. Man City managed five shots on target from eight attempts. Spurs had more possession (53%) and an 88% pass accuracy. The visitors had 2.40 expected goals and 23 shots in the opponent's box.