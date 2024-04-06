Next Article

Belgian midfield ace Kevin De Bruyne raced to 100 goals for Manchester City (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Kevin De Bruyne races to 100 goals for Manchester City

By Rajdeep Saha 08:30 pm Apr 06, 202408:30 pm

What's the story Belgian midfield ace Kevin De Bruyne raced to 100 goals for Manchester City on Saturday. The versatile midfielder scored a brace in his side's 4-2 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park. In addition to those two goals, De Bruyne also assisted Erling Haaland as City moved into second in the table. Here are further details.

Goals

18th player overall to smash 100-plus goals for Man City

De Bruyne is now the third City player to smash 100-plus goals in the Premier League era. Sergio Aguero leads with 260 goals from 390 matches. Raheem Sterling is next with 131 goals from 339 matches. De Bruyne got to 100 goals, playing his 372nd match for the club in all competitions. Overall, he is the 18th City player with 100-plus goals.

Breakdown

Breaking down De Bruyne's goals for Manchester City

De Bruyne's brace has taken him to 67 goals in the Premier League for Man City from 250 matches. In 64 Champions League matches, De Bruyne has 15 goals under his belt. The Belgian maestro owns eight goals from 28 FA Cup matches. He owns another 10 goals in the Carabao Cup.

Information

Over 150 assists for the club

De Bruyne has raced to 166 assists for Man City in all competitions. He has owned seven assists this season. De Bruyne has made 107 Premier League assists for the club out of his 108 (one for Chelsea).

Season-wise goals

De Bruyne's goals season-wise for Man City

De Bruyne scored 16 goals in the 2015-16 season after joining from Wolfsburg. He smashed seven goals in 2016-17. In 2017-18, he hit 12 goals. In 2018-19, the Belgian managed six goals. 16 goals followed in 2019-20. The next three seasons saw him score 10, 19 and 10 goals respectively. In 2023-24, the senior midfielder has scored four goals so far in 16 matches.

Information

City tame Palace 4-2 to go second

Crystal Palace took an early lead before De Bruyne canceled it out. Early on in the second half, Rico Lewis handed City the lead. De Bruyne provided an assist for Haaland to make it 3-1 before scoring himself. Palace pulled one goal back late on.

Do you know?

De Bruyne has lifted 15 trophies with Man City

De Bruyne has enjoyed a lot of success, lifting 15 trophies with the Premier League champions. In addition to five Premier League titles, he owns five League Cups, two FA Cups, one FA Community Shield, one Champions League and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Twitter Post

