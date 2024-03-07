Next Article

Bellingham assisted Vinicius against Leipzig (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

Jude Bellingham scripts these UEFA Champions League records: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 04:40 am Mar 07, 202404:40 am

What's the story Jude Bellingham played a crucial role in helping Real Madrid reach the quarter-finals of the 2023-24 Champions League. Bellingham assisted Vinicius Junior for in Real Madrid's 1-1 affair against German side RB Leipzig at home in the round of 16 second-leg clash. Notably, Los Blancos won the first leg 1-0. Bellingham has now entered the Champions League history books. We decode the stats.

Record

Bellingam follows in Gerrard's footsteps

Bellingham owns 4 goals and 4 assists in the ongoing Champions League season. As per Opta, he is now the first English player to register both four-plus goals and four-plus assists in a single UEFA Champions League campaign since former Liverpool ace Steven Gerrard in 2007-08 (6 goals, 4 assists).

Feat

3rd-youngest to script this record

Aged 20 years and 251 days, Bellingham has now become the third-youngest player ever to either score or assist a goal in six consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances. He is now only behind Kylian Mbappe (18y 337d) and Erling Haaland (20y 231d). Bellingham has featured in six Champions League games this season.

Numbers

Bellingham owns 20 goals and nine assists this season

In 22 La Liga matches, former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham owns 16 goals and three assists. As mentioned, he has four goals and four assists in the Champions League. In one Copa del Rey match, Bellingham clocked an assist. He contributed with two assists in two Supercopa de Espana matches. Bellingham now has 20 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season.

Summary

Real hold on to overcome Leipzig on aggregate

Real had a poor first half and were booed by their fans. Notably, they didn't have a single shot on target. However, Leipzig had their moments. Real went ahead with Bellingham being solid on the counter attack and he put on a delicious ball for Vinicius Junior, who scored his 18th Champions League goal. Willi Orban equalized but it wasn't enough for the visitors.