Real played out a tight 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid and Manchester City reach quarters

By Rajdeep Saha 04:03 am Mar 07, 202404:03 am

Real Madrid and Manchester City have reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season. Record Champions League winners Real played out a tight 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig but progressed 2-1 on aggregate. High-flying Manchester City humbled FC Copenhagen 3-1 at home to progress 6-2 on aggregate. Real and City have now joined Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight.

Records for Manchester City

As per Opta, Manchester City have won 28 of their last 30 home games in the Champions League (D2), including 12 in succession. City are the second team to go 30+ consecutive home matches without defeat, after Barcelona (38 in September 2013 and November 2020). City are the first side in major European competition history to score 3+ goals in nine consecutive home matches.

City are unbeaten in six European meetings against FC Copenhagen

City are unbeaten in six European meetings against FC Copenhagen (W4 D2), while Man City boss Pep Guardiola has never been beaten in a two-legged Champions League tie after winning the first leg away from home.

Haaland equals Aguero's Champions League record

Erling Haaland added City's third goal of the night just ahead of half-time. He has now raced to six goals this season in the Champions League (A1). Haaland owns 29 goals and six assists for City in all competitions this season. Haaland scored his 41st Champions League goal, equalling Sergio Aguero's record. Haaland owns 18 UCL goals for City and 81 in all competitions.

How did the match pan out?

Manuel Akanji scored City's opener after just five minutes with Julian Alvarez turning provider. Four minutes later, Argentine forward Alvarez found the net. His effort beat the FC Copenhagen keeper who could have done better. Copenhagen pulled one goal back through Mohamed Elyounoussi in the 29th minute. However, Haaland put the game to bed when Rodri assisted the forward with a looping pass.

Real Madrid script these records

Real Madrid have reached the Champions League quarter-finals in 12 of the last 14 seasons (since 2010-11), equalling Bayern Munich's record since then. Aged 20 years and 251 days, Jude Bellingham became the 3rd-youngest player to score or assist in six successive UCL matches since Kylian Mbappe (18y 337d) and Haaland (20y 231d).

Real hold on to pip Leipzig on aggregate

Real had a poor first half and were booed by their fans. Notably, they didn't have a single shot on target. However, Leipzig had their moments. Real went ahead with Bellingham being solid on the counter attack and he put on a delicious ball for Vinicius Junior, who scored his 18th Champions League goal. Willi Orban equalized but it wasn't enough for the visitors.