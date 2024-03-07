Next Article

12:27 am Mar 07, 2024

What's the story Gujarat Giants claimed their first win of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Delhi. The Giants successfully defended 199, restricting RCB to 180/5. A 140-run opening partnership between Laura Wolvaardt and skipper Beth Mooney laid the foundation for GG's win. This is now the second-highest partnership in the tournament's history. Here are the key stats.

Mooney slams her maiden WPL half-century

Mooney and Wolvaardt came out all guns blazing after the Giants elected to bat first. The latter ruled the roost in the first half, while Mooney was at her absolute best thereafter. Mooney couldn't retain strike in the death overs as GG lost successive wickets. She ended up scoring 85* off 51 balls (12 fours and a six). It was her maiden WPL fifty.

Highest WPL score for GG

Mooney registered the highest score in the WPL by a GG batter. She now has the fourth-highest individual score in WPL history. She is only behind Sophie Devine (99), Alyssa Healy (96*), and Tahlia McGrath (90*) in this regard. As per cricket statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Mooney has become the first player to stay unbeaten in all 20 overs of a WPL innings.

Career-best WPL score for Wolvaardt

Wolvaardt was GG's star in the first 10 overs, completing a blazing half-century. She smashed 32 off 22 balls in the Powerplay as the Giants were 59/0 after six overs. An unfortunate run-out ended Wolvaardt's stay in the 13th over. She slammed a 45-ball 76 (13 fours). The South African batter recorded her third half-century in the WPL. She registered her career-best WPL score.

Second-highest partnership in WPL

Wolvaardt added 140 runs for the opening wicket along with Mooney. This is now the second-highest partnership in WPL history. They are only behind Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning, who shared a 162-run opening stand for DCW against RCBW last season. These are the only two 140+ partnerships in the tournament. DP Vaidya and Healy (139* vs UPW, 2023) are next on the list.

Eighth 100+ stand in WPL

The one between Mooney and Wolvaardt was the eighth 100+ stand in WPL history. This was the second such partnership in WPL 2024. Shafali and Lanning shared a 119-run opening partnership in DCW's win against UPW earlier in the tournament.