Shaheen Afridi attained this feat in his 69th encounter (Photo credit: X/@lahoreqalandars)

Shaheen Afridi becomes third bowler with 100 PSL wickets: Stats

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha 04:17 am Mar 07, 202404:17 am

What's the story Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi has completed 100 wickets in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the nation's premier T20 competition. Shaheen reached the mark in match number 23 against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi. The left-arm seamer required two wickets for this feat. Shaheen became only the third player to take 100 wickets in the tournament. Here are the key stats.

Wickets

Shaheen joins Wahab and Hasan

Shaheen has been a force to reckon with in the PSL. He started his journey with Lahore Qalandars in 2018 and has stayed with them. Six years later, he is among only three bowlers to record 100 PSL wickets. Shaheen is only behind Wahab Riaz (113) and Hasan Ali (103) in terms of wickets in the tournament. In 69 PSL matches, Shaheen averages 20.88.

Information

Most wickets for Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen is the only Lahore Qalandars bowler to have taken over 100 wickets in T20 cricket. Interestingly, Haris Rauf remains the only other bowler from this side with more than 50 wickets in the format.

Numbers

Shaheen's overall T20 numbers

Shaheen is among the few pacers who can swing the ball while bowling at over 140 KPH. In addition to the PSL, he has competed across franchises in T20 leagues around the world. In 180 T20s, Shaheen has 255 wickets at an average of 20.92. His tally includes five fifers and as many four-wicket hauls. Shaheen owns 73 wickets in T20 Internationals.

Summary

Qalandars overcome Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars managed 162/7 in 20 overs, riding on a 64-run knock from Rassie van der Dussen. Afridi also scored useful runs. He smashed 30 out of 14 deliveries. Islamabad United fell for 145. Afridi managed 2/32 from his four overs. Zaman Khan managed 4/37. For Islamabad, Faheem Ashraf scored a 31-ball 41*.